Bucks 128, Warriors 111
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points while Bobby Portis finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks over the Golden State Warriors in a matchup of the NBA’s last two champions.
Stephen Curry scored 20 points despite missing seven of 10 3-point attempts. Jordan Poole added 18 points and Klay Thompson 14 for Golden State.
76ers 123, Kings 103
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid scored 31 points, James Harden had 21 points and 15 assists, and Philadelphia scored 80 points in the first half and cruised past Sacramento.
Tobias Harris also scored 21 points for the Sixers, who have won three straight to start a seven-game homestand.
Rockets 111, Suns 97
HOUSTON — Jalen Green had 26 points and Kevin Porter Jr. added 18 as Houston never trailed against slumping Phoenix.
The Rockets led by as many as 23 and held a comfortable lead for most of the night in the return of coach Stephen Silas, who was back after missing the previous game following the death of his father, longtime NBA player and coach Paul Silas.
Jazz 121, Pelicans 100
SALT LAKE CITY — Malik Beasley made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, and Utah cooled off Zion Williamson and New Orleans.
Williamson scored 26 points in 26 minutes and Jonas Valanciunas scored 15, but the Pelicans’ seven-game winning streak was snapped. Only one of those wins came on the road.
