Bucks 128, Warriors 111

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points while Bobby Portis finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks over the Golden State Warriors in a matchup of the NBA’s last two champions.

