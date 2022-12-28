Mavericks 126, Knicks 121, OT
DALLAS — Luka Doncic had a franchise-record 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a historic triple-double, including the tying basket off his intentionally missed free throw to force overtime as the Dallas Mavericks rallied for a wild victory over the New York Knicks.
Dallas was down nine with 33 seconds left in regulation before getting even in a back-and-forth sequence capped by Doncic missing a free throw on purpose, ending up with the loose ball on the rebound and hitting a jumper for a 115-115 tie with 1.0 seconds remaining.
The first 60-point game in Dallas history also included Doncic’s career high in rebounds and was the first 60-20-10 game in NBA history. The 23-year-old superstar had his seventh triple-double of the season.
The Mavericks moved three games over .500 with a fourth consecutive victory, both marks matching their season bests.
Quentin Grimes scored a career-high 33 points for the Knicks, who lost a fourth consecutive game.
Jalen Brunson missed the game with a hip injury, unable to play in what would have been his return to Dallas.
WASHINGTON — Kristaps Porzingis scored 24 points, and Washington stopped Philadelphia’s eight-game winning streak.
The Wizards withstood a 48-point effort by Joel Embiid and a 26-point, 13-assist performance by James Harden.
INDIANAPOLIS — Buddy Hield made six 3-pointers on his way to 28 points, leading Indiana to the win.
Hield hit 11 of 16 shots, including 6 of 7 from deep. He leads the NBA with 132 3s this season.
The Pacers led by 10 entering the fourth quarter and doubled that margin in about six minutes. Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points and seven assists. Myles Turner scored 18.
BOSTO — Jaylen Brown scored 14 of his 39 points in the third quarter, pouring it on after he was knocked to the parquet by a flagrant foul that sparked Boston to its third straight win.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum added 38 points and eight rebounds, and Robert Williams III grabbed 15 rebounds to go with his 11 points.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Duane Washington Jr. scored a career-high 26 points, powering Phoenix to the road win.
Washington, a two-way guard in his second year out of Ohio State, went 5 for 9 from 3-point range and 10 of 21 from the field overall.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 28 points, eight assists and six rebounds, leading the Thunder to the victory.
Oklahoma went 4-3 on a season-high, seven-game homestand.
Mike Muscala, pressed into extended action due to an early injury to starting forward Aleksej Pokusevski, scored 19 points. Tre Mann had 17 and rookie Jalen Williams added 15 points and nine rebounds.
Warriors 110, Hornets 105
SAN FRANCISCO — Klay Thompson had 29 points and Jonathan Kuminga delivered on both ends down the stretch, sending Golden State to the win.
Thompson went 5 for 12 from 3-point range. He also had five rebounds and four assists.
SACRAMENTO — Michael Porter Jr. scored 30 points, Jamal Murray added 25 and the Nuggets rallied for their fifth straight win.
Porter and Murray sparked an 8-0 run in a span of 56 seconds late in the fourth quarter to turn a tie game into another win for the top team in the Western Conference.
