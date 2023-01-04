Wizards Bucks Basketballs

Associated Press

The Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after making a basket during the first half against the Wizards, Tuesday, in Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo scored 55 points a 123-113 win.

 Morry Gash

Bucks 123, Wizards 113

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a career-high 55 points in a return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks beat Washington 123-113 on Tuesday night, snapping the Wizards’ five-game winning streak.

