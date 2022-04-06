76ers 131, Pacers 122
INDIANAPOLIS — Joel Embiid had 45 points and 13 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers made a franchise-record 17 3-pointers in the first half of a 131-122 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night that moved them into a tie with Boston atop the Atlantic Division.
Embiid banked in a 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer and shot 18 for 30 overall while moving into the NBA scoring lead with 30.4 points per game. He had 27 points and seven rebounds in the first half.
Magic 120, Cavaliers 115
ORLANDO, Fla. — Mo Bamba had 20 points and 12 rebounds, Ignas Brazdeikis scored 20 off the bench and the Orlando Magic beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-115 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak.
Nets 118, Rockets 105
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving scored 42 points and Brooklyn beat Houston to improve its position in the race for play-in seeding.
Irving had 17 points in the fourth quarter. Kevin Durant added 18 points, Bruce Brown had 15 and Cam Thomas 13 for the Nets. Andre Drummond finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Heat 144, Hornets 115
MIAMI — Tyler Herro scored 35 points off the bench and the Miami Heat moved closer to clinching the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs with a 144-115 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.
Miami won its fifth straight and posted the second-highest point total in franchise history, while Charlotte allowed 144 for the second consecutive game after a 144-112 loss Saturday at Philadelphia.
Raptors 118, Hawks 108
TORONTO — Pascal Siakam had 31 points and 13 rebounds, Scottie Barnes added 19 points and 14 rebounds, and Toronto clinched a playoff berth by beating Atlanta.
Bucks 127, Bulls 106
CHICAGO — Brook Lopez scored a season-high 28 points and Milwaukee overcame a rather quiet performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo to clinch its fourth straight Central Division championship with a victory over Chicago.
Wizards 132,
Timberwolves 114
MINNEAPOLIS — Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points, including 12 in the third quarter as Washington took control against Minnesota.
Thunder 98, Trail Blazers 94
OKLAHOMA CITY — Jaylen Hoard had career highs of 24 points and 21 rebounds to help Oklahoma City top Portland.
Spurs 116, Nuggets 97
DENVER — Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson each scored 20 points to help the San Antonio Spurs move closer to securing a spot in the play-in tournament by beating the Denver Nuggets 116-97.
Jazz 121, Grizzlies 115, OT
SALT LAKE CITY — Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 21 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz clinched a playoff berth with a 121-115 overtime victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.
Jordan Clarkson also finished with 22 points for Utah. Donovan Mitchell added 20 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Hassan Whiteside tallied 14 points and 10 boards off the bench.
Pelicans 123, Kings 109
SACRAMENTO — CJ McCollum and Jaxson Hayes each scored 23 points and the New Orleans Pelicans clinched a spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament, beating the Sacramento Kings 123-109.
Brandon Ingram added 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Pelicans (35-44), who never trailed. New Orleans has won four of five.
