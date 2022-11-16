Pelicans 113, Grizzlies 102
NEW ORLEANS — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcome Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102.
McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four games, was 7 of 13 from long range to help make up for Zion Williamson’s scoring absence with the star forward out with a bruised right foot.
The Pelicans led 89-87 after three quarters and opened the fourth with a 15-4 run, led by five points from reserve guard Jose Alvarado, to take a 104-91 lead.
Knicks 119, Jazz 111
SALT LAKE CITY — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists and New York handed Utah its first home loss of the season.
Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett had 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks. They shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season.
Kings 153, Nets 121
SACRAMENTO — Terence Davis scored 31 points and sparked a big second-quarter run that helped the Sacramento Kings race past the New Jersey Nets 153-121 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory.
Kevin Huerter had 19 points and Domantas Sabonis added 17 as the Kings had their highest-scoring game in nearly 30 years. Sacramento has won seven of nine following an 0-4 start to coach Mike Brown’s first season.
Kevin Durant scored 27 points to lead Brooklyn.
Trail Blazers 117, Spurs 110
PORTLAND, Ore. — Jerami Grant scored 29 points and Portland ralliued to beat San Antonio.
Anfernee Simons added 23 points and Damian Lillard had 22.
Jakob Poeltl had a career-high 31 points for San Antonio. He was 14 of 17 from the field.
