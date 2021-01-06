Nets 130, Jazz 96
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the first half to lead the undermanned Brooklyn Nets to a win over the Utah Jazz.
Brooklyn, which entered the game having lost two straight and four of five, never trailed. The Nets led 35-14 after the first quarter and 63-44 at halftime. Brooklyn’s 19-point halftime lead was its biggest in about 10 months. In the Nets’ 139-120 win over San Antonio on Mar. 6, 2020, they had a 21-point (75-54) halftime lead.
Irving was a prime factor in the Nets’ first half attack, scoring 18 points in the first quarter and 20 by halftime. Irving’s 18 first-quarter points were the third-most scored by an player on any team in an opening quarter this season. His 20 first-half points marked the fifth time this season he had that many in an opening half.
As brilliant as he was individually, Irving had help from Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert.
Allen recorded his third double-double of the season with 19 points and 18 rebounds, and LeVert had 24 points off the bench. Allen’s totals were season highs. Joe Harris chipped in with 10 points. The Nets did not let up in the second half as they cruised to their fourth win in eight games this season. A sequence in the final 1:34 of the third quarter all but put the game away. It began with an Allen alley-oop dunk off a feed by LeVert, followed by a jumper by LeVert, a breakaway layup for the Nets’ sixth man, and Brooklyn’s young big man buzzer-beating putback.
Nuggets 123, Timberwolves 116
DENVER — Nikola Jokic scored 13 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter after losing his cool earlier in the game, and the Denver Nuggets scrambled late to beat Minnesota 123-116 on Tuesday night for their 10th straight win over the Timberwolves.
Jokic shook off two second-quarter technical fouls — one for hanging on the rim and another for jawing at an official — to lead the Nuggets to the comeback victory. He also had 15 rebounds.
Will Barton added 20 points and reserve JaMychal Green had 17 for the Nuggets, who squandered an 18-point lead in the first half and fell behind by eight. They went on a 15-0 run in the fourth quarter to take control. Denver held Minnesota scoreless for more than five minutes during the decisive stretch.
D’Angelo Russell scored 33 points and Juancho Hernangomez added 25 against his former team. It was the fifth straight loss for the Timberwolves.
This game appeared headed toward a blowout when Denver opened a 49-31 lead with 7:30 remaining in the first half. But the Timberwolves caught fire behind the shooting of Hernangomez, who was acquired along with Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in a deal with Denver last February.
It was the second time in three days the teams faced each other. Denver beat the Timberwolves 124-109 in Minnesota on Sunday behind Jokic’s triple-double.
Jokic entered this one leading the NBA in assists (12.8 per game) — and turnovers (5.3). The miscues come with the territory when he touches the ball so much, coach Michael Malone conceded. Although, Malone wants to see Jokic’s assist-to-turnover ratio around 3-to-1.
“He understands he has to be better and I’m sure that he will,” Malone said.
Chicago at Portland, late
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.