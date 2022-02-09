Suns 114, 76ers 109
PHILADELPHIA — Devin Booker scored 35 points and Chris Paul had 16 points and 12 assists to lead Phoenix past Philadelphia for its NBA-high 44th win.
The Suns rallied from a 14-point deficit to win for the 14th time in 15 games, raising their record to 44-10.
Joel Embiid had 34 points and 12 rebounds for the Sixers, though he mishandled the ball twice in the final minutes to doom their comeback try. Embiid had his fifth straight 25-point, 10-rebound game, the longest streak in the NBA over the last two seasons and the longest for a Sixers player since, well, Embiid hit six straight in 2018-19.
Celtics 126, Nets 91
NEW YORK — Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart each scored 22 points and the Boston Celtics rolled to their sixth straight win, beating the star-less Brooklyn Nets 126-91 on Tuesday night.
Without Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, the Nets weren’t competitive in their ninth straight loss. Boston jumped to a 28-2 lead in a game that was never in doubt.
Harden missed his third straight game with left hamstring tightness. Durant remains out with a sprained knee ligament and Irving is still ineligible to play home games because he isn’t vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Hawks 133, Pacers 112
ATLANTA — Trae Young scored 34 points and Atlanta regained its 3-point touch, overwhelming trade-depleted Indiana.
After making only 5 of 25 3s in Sunday’s 103-94 loss at Dallas, the Hawks sank 17 of 33 long-range shots.
John Collins added 20 points as the Hawks regrouped after losing two straight games and three of four. Young, Collins and most starters sat out the fourth quarter.
Pelicans 110, Rockets 97
HOUSTON — Brandon Ingram scored 26 points and New Orleans beat Houston to extend its winning streak to four games.
Rookie Herb Jones had 10 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double for the Pelicans, who led for most of the game and by as many as 19 points when Ingram’s 15-foot pull-up jumper made it 106-87 in the fourth quarter.
Mavericks 116, Pistons 86
DALLAS — Luka Doncic had 33 points with 11 assists while coming up three rebounds shy of his third consecutive triple-double, Jalen Bruson scored 21 points and Dallas overwhelmed Detroit.
The Mavericks never trailed after 3 ½ minutes remaining in the first quarter and won their third game in a row.
Nuggets 132, Knicks 115
DENVER — Rookie Bones Hyland scored 22 points, Nikola Jokic had 21 and Denver sent New York to a fourth consecutive loss and the 10th in its last 12 games.
JaMychal Green and Will Barton added 20 points apiece and Aaron Gordon had 19 for Denver, which has won successive games after losing three in a row. It was their ninth win in a row against the Knicks and 14th straight against New York in Denver.
Timberwolves 134, Kings 114
SACRAMENTO — Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points,, Minnesota made 22 3-pointers and the Timberwolves won their fifth straight, beating the Sacramento Kings 134-114.
Malik Beasley matched his career-high with seven 3-pointers and scored 21 points, helping the Timberwolves to their ninth win in 12 games. D’Angelo Russell added 14 points and seven assists.
Magic 113, Trail Blazers 95
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cole Anthony scored 23 points and the Orlando Magic downed the Trail Blazers 113-95 on Tuesday night, hours after a trade ended ended guard CJ McCollum’s nearly nine-year tenure in Portland.
Wendell Carter Jr. added 18 for Orlando, which snapped a two-game losing streak. The Magic led by as many as 18 points before the Blazers closed the gap in the third quarter.
Anfernee Simons made a free throw that got Portland within 95-90 with 6:07 to go but Chuma Okeke responded with a dunk and the Magic pulled away to close out the win.
