Clippers 118, Trail Blazers 112
PORTLAND, Ore. — Norman Powell scored 22 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers 118-112 on Tuesday night.
Reggie Jackson had 24 points and 12 assists, helping the Clippers to their second straight win. Ivica Zubac added 12 points and 13 rebounds.
Los Angeles trailed 95-82 after three quarters, but outscored Portland 36-17 in the final period. Powell, a reserve, was 7 for 9 from the field in the fourth.
Portland wasted a terrific performance by Simons, who made nine 3-pointers and scored 37 points. Jerami Grant had 32 points. Justise Winslow collected 10 points and 13 rebounds, and Jusuf Nurkic finished with 13 points and 10 boards.
Simons’ 3 lifted the Trail Blazers to a 91-73 lead with 3:13 left in the third. But they collapsed down the stretch.
A layup by Powell, who along with Robert Covington was traded by Portland to the Clippers, cut the Blazers’ lead to 98-93.
A technical free throw from Powell tied it at 98 with 7:30 to go.
Knicks 140, Pistons 110
DETROIT — Julius Randle scored a season-high 36 points, and the Knicks extended their win streak against the Pistons to 11 games.
Mavericks 116, Warriors 113
DALLAS — Luka Doncic scored 41 points in his NBA-leading fifth triple-double, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Golden State Warriors 116-113 on Tuesday night in the first meeting of last season’s Western Conference finalists.
The fourth quarter had plenty of playoff intensity as the Mavericks ended a four-game losing streak, their longest in two seasons under coach Jason Kidd.
