Wizards 120, Pistons 99
WASHINGTON — Kyle Kuzma scored 25 points and Washington overcame Bradley Beal’s back issues to beat Detroit.
Beal was limited to 21:49 because of back tightness, although he was able to return late in the third quarter after missing the entire second. The Wizards actually broke the game open without him and cruised to a lopsided victory.
Kristaps Porzingis scored 20 points, Will Barton contributed 16 and Beal was able to finish with 13.
Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 25 points and Cade Cunningham added 19.
Pelicans 113, Mavericks 111
NEW ORLEANS — Trey Murphy III scored 22 points and the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans overcame Luka Doncic’s latest prolific performance to beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-111.
The Pelicans were missing two of their top three scorers in Brandon Ingram (concussion protocol) and Zion Williamson (hip bruise), as well as a third starter, Herb Jones (hyperextended knee), who is their top defensive player.
But the available Pelicans responded with an all-hands-on-deck effort in which eight players reached double figures in scoring.
That included first-round draft pick Dyson Daniels, who scored his first career points in the second quarter and finished with 11 in 22 minutes.
Murphy hit all eight shots he took, including four 3-pointers. Naji Marshall scored 15 points in a spot start. CJ McCollum had 14 points and 11 assists.
Doncic scored 37 to go with 11 rebounds and seven assists, but his 3-point attempt at the final horn bounced off the front rim.
Suns 134, Warriors 105
PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 34 points, Deandre Ayton added 16 points and 14 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns in a game that featured Klay Thompson’s first career ejection and seven technical fouls.
Both teams lost their cool at various times during the third quarter, with all of the technical fouls called in less than six minutes. Thompson received two quick technicals and was ejected after having words with Booker, who also received a technical because of the exchange.
Thompson finished with two points on 1-for-8 shooting, including 0 of 5 from 3-point range. It was the five-time All-Star’s first career ejection in 651 regular season games.
Golden State’s Draymond Green and coach Steve Kerr, along with Phoenix players Chris Paul and Ayton also were whistled for technicals for various outbursts in the third, with most of that ire directed at the officials.
While the techs were piling up, so was the Suns’ lead, which grew to 105-86 by the end of the third. Without Thompson, the defending NBA champs were never able to mount a rally and the Suns kept a comfortable lead for most of the fourth.
Booker shot 10 of 19 from the field and 11 of 14 on free throws. The two-time All-Star added seven assists.
Steph Curry led the Warriors with 21 points. Jordan Poole scored 17 off the bench. Green added 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Phoenix used a 13-0 run midway through the first to take a 37-29 lead by the end of the quarter. Paul made a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to give the Suns a 72-66 lead at the break.
Booker scored 16 points in the first half while Ayton had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
