Bucks 142, Pacers 133
INDIANAPOLIS — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 40 points, 15 rebounds and six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks wore down the short-handed Indiana Pacers in a 142-133 victory Thursday night.
Indiana dressed just 10 players due to injuries and didn’t have a defensive answer for Antetokounmpo, the two-time NBA MVP who made 14 of 18 shots from the field — six on uncontested dunks — and hit 11 of 16 free throws.
The Bucks moved within a game of the Brooklyn Nets for the Eastern Conference’s No. 2 playoff seed.
Heat 106, 76ers 94
MIAMI — Jimmy Butler scored 21 points, Bam Adebayo had 18 points and 12 rebounds and the Miami Heat held onto the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference, beating the Philadelphia 76ers 106-94 on Thursday night.
Tyler Herro scored 18 points, Goran Dragic had 15 and Kendrick Nunn added 13. Miami captain Udonis Haslem got his first minutes of the season in the first half, scoring four points and getting ejected with two technical fouls in just under three minutes.
Tobias Harris scored 21 points, Shake Milton added 12 and Danny Green had 11 for Philadelphia, which could have wrapped up the East’s No. 1 seed with a win. MVP candidate Joel Embiid, who was dealing with the flu earlier in the week, managed only six points on 3-for-9 shooting.
Hawks 116, Magic 93
ATLANTA — Bogdan Bogdanovich scored 27 points, Trae Young added 18 and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 116-93 for their third straight victory.
Clint Capela added 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks a day after they clinched their first playoff berth since 2016-17. Atlanta has the NBA’s longest active home winning streak at 10 games and has won 18 of its last 20 at State Farm Arena.
Knicks 102, Spurs 98
NEW YORK — Alec Burks scored a season-high 30 points in his return from a three-game absence and New York kept up its chase of home-court advantage in the playoffs by rallying to beat San Antonio.
The Spurs secured the final spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament later when Sacramento lost at Memphis.
Nuggets 114, Timberwolves 103
MINNEAPOLIS — Nikola Jokic scored 16 of his 31 points in the first quarter in Denver's victory over Minnesota.
JaVale McGee had 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Vlatko Cancar scored a career-high 14 points off the bench.
Anthony Edwards scored 18 of his 29 points in the third quarter for Minnesota. Karl-Anthony Towns added 20 points and 11 rebounds.
Grizzlies 116, Kings 110
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dillon Brooks scored 30 points and Memphis beat Sacramento to eliminate the Kings for Western Conference play-in contention.
Jonas Valanciunas had 24 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis in the opener of the back-to-back set.
Justin James scored a career-high 31 points for Sacramento.
Bulls 114, Raptors 102
CHICAGO — Zach LaVine scored 24 points, Lauri Markkanen added 20 and Chicago beat short-handed Toronto.
The Bulls pulled within two games of idle Washington with two remaining for 10th place in the Eastern Conference and the final play-in spot.
Johnson led Toronto with a career-high 35 points. He made six 3s and had 10 rebounds.
Suns 118, Trail Blazers 117
PHOENIX — Devin Booker made two free throws with 2.4 seconds remaining to give the Phoenix Suns a 118-117 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night.
Phoenix moved within a game of Utah for the No. 1 seed in the NBA and Western Conference with two games to play.
Booker’s foul shots were set up when Portland’s Robert Covington was fouled and missed both free throws with 4.4 seconds left, giving the Suns one last chance. Booker was fouled by Norman Powell as he went up for a jumper.
Portland’s C.J. McCollum missed a 3-point shot at the buzzer — after an apparent over-and-back violation — to end it.
Chris Paul led Phoenix with 26 points on 11-of-14 shooting. Mikal Bridges had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Booker had 18 points but shot just 5 of 17 from the field.
Damian Lillard scored a game-high 41 points on 16-of-23 shooting for Portland, which had its five-game winning streak stopped. McCollum had 27 points.
Phoenix played without center Deandre Ayton, who missed his first game of the season with a sore left knee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.