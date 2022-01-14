Bucks 118, Warriors 99
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and had his third triple-double of the season to help Milwaukee rout the Golden State Warriors 118-99 on Thursday night in Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer’s return from the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols.
Antetokounmpo had 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his 28th career triple-double.
Budenholzer missed four games while in the health and safety protocols, with assistant Darvin Ham taking over as acting head coach. The Bucks went 1-3.
Khris Middleton added 23 points, Bobby Portis 20 and Grayson Allen 15.
Grizzlies 116,
Timberwolves 108
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Desmond Bane scored 21 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 20 and Memphis pulled away from Minnesota in the final minutes for its 11th straight victory.
Ja Morant had 16 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, and John Konchar added 15 points and a career-best 17 rebounds.
Thunder 130, Nets 109
NEW YORK — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, Lu Dort scored 27 points and Oklahoma City beat Brooklyn.
Rookie guard Josh Giddey added 19 points for the Thunder, who jumped on a weary Nets team to snap a five-game losing streak with their first victory in 2022. They hadn’t won since beating New York at home on New Year’s Eve.
Nuggets 140,
Trail Blazers 108
DENVER — Will Barton had 21 points before leaving in the third quarter with a strained neck, Nikola Jokic added 20 and the Denver Nuggets beat the depleted Portland Trail Blazers 140-108 on Thursday night.
The Nuggets built their lead to 26 points in the third quarter — and this time didn’t let it slip away.
Two nights ago, Denver blew a 25-point lead in Los Angeles against the Clippers. The loss of big leads has become an alarming trend with the Nuggets.
