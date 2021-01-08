Nets 122, 76ers 109
NEW YORK — Joe Harris scored a season-high 28 points and the Brooklyn Nets, playing without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, beat the NBA-leading Philadelphia 76ers 122-109.
Without their two superstars in uniform — blue uniforms, a throwback to 30 years ago in New Jersey — the Nets jumped out quickly and had a double-digit lead for much of the second half while winning their second straight, both without Durant.
Caris LeVert had 22 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, and Jarrett Allen added 15 points and 11 boards for the Nets.
Irving was ruled out Thursday afternoon for personal reasons, though coach Steve Nash said before the game he hadn’t spoken to his point guard and didn’t know the reason for his absence, calling it a personal matter.
Cavaliers 94, Grizzlies 90
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Andre Drummond had 22 points and 15 rebounds, Larry Nance Jr. added 18 points on 7-for-7 shooting from the field and the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 94-90 on Thursday night.
Cedi Osman scored 16 points as Cleveland snapped a two-game skid. JaVale McGee added 13 points.
Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Brandon Clarke had 14 points. Dillon Brooks scored 11, but was 4 of 13 from the field.
A key sequence came with 34 seconds left. On a breakaway by Memphis guard Tyus Jones, Isaac Okoro was called for a foul on Jones’ layup attempt. Cleveland challenged, the foul was overturned and the Cavaliers won the ensuing tip. That led to a dunk from Okoro with 10.6 seconds left for a 93-90 lead.
The Cavaliers were minus leading scorer Collin Sexton, who sat out with a left ankle sprain. That left Cleveland trying to pick up Sexton’s missing 25.1 points a game.
In the aftermath of Wednesday's chaos at the U.S. Capitol, and to protest racial and social injustice, the teams paused at the opening tip, went to the sideline, locked arms and took a knee. They were joined by coaches, staff and reserves covering the entire sideline from end line to end line. The three officials knelt at midcourt behind the line of players.
Mavericks 124, Nuggets 117, OT
DENVER — Luka Doncic came within one rebound of his second straight triple-double, finishing with 38 points and 13 assists to lead the Dallas Mavericks over the Denver Nuggets 124-117 in overtime Thursday night.
Doncic sat out Sunday’s loss to Chicago and responded with his first triple-double of the season against Houston on Monday. He followed that up with a season high in points.
Nikola Jokic scored 20 of his 38 points after halftime and grabbed 11 rebounds for Denver. Jamal Murray added 21 points and nine assists.
Josh Richardson scored 14 points, including five straight in overtime to give the Mavericks the lead for good. His 3-pointer from the wing with 1:25 left put Dallas ahead 119-114. Denver got within three on a 3-pointer from Jokic, but Doncic scored four straight to ice it for the Mavericks.
Dallas rallied from four down to take a 101-97 lead on Maxi Kleber’s 3-pointer, his first points of the night, but Jokic scored the next five to put Denver ahead.
Kleber’s 3-pointer put Dallas up 109-107 with 2.4 seconds left, but Jokic capped a 17-point fourth quarter with an 18-foot jumper at the horn to send the game to overtime.
Trail Blazers 135, Timberwolves 117
PORTLAND. Ore. — Damian Lillard had 39 points, including seven 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Minnesota Timberwolves their sixth straight loss with a 135-117 victory Thursday night.
CJ McCollum added 20 points for the Blazers, who led by 33 in the second half. Jusuf Nurkic had 17 points and seven rebounds before Portland rested its starters in the fourth quarter.
D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards each scored 26 points for the Timberwolves (2-6), who continue to struggle without Karl-Anthony Towns as he recovers from a dislocated left wrist. He’s missed six games, coinciding with Minnesota's losing streak.
The Timberwolves had a narrow 29-28 edge after the opening quarter, paced by Russell with 11 points.
Portland (4-4) pulled in front in the second, taking a 46-36 lead on Gary Trent Jr.'s 3-pointer. Robert Covington's 3, which capped a 15-0 run, extended the lead to 54-36 as Minnesota's offense stalled.
After leading 75-56 at the break, the Blazers pushed their advantage to 95-65 in the third quarter on Lillard's 3-pointer from 33 feet out.
Edwards dunked to get Minnesota to 116-100 with just over six minutes left.
Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said help might be on the way soon because Towns has been making progress. “Once we get back to Minnesota, we’ll evaluate more, and get him around the team and see where he is at that point,” Saunders said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.