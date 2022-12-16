Heat 111, Rockets 108
HOUSTON — Tyler Herro matched the Miami record with 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 41 points to help the Heat beat the Houston Rockets.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Heat 111, Rockets 108
HOUSTON — Tyler Herro matched the Miami record with 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 41 points to help the Heat beat the Houston Rockets.
A night after making nine 3-pointers and scoring 35 points in a victory at Oklahoma City, Herro became the fourth Heat player to hit 10 3s in a game — a feat most recently accomplished by Duncan Robinson on Dec. 10, 2019.
Herro was 10 of 15 from 3-point range and 13 of 20 overall. He also had six rebounds. Jimmy Butler added 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and Caleb Martin had 13 points. Miami has won three straight to improve to 15-15.
Jalen Green led Houston with 22 points on 8-of-21 shooting. Kevin Porter Jr. added 21, Jabari Smith Jr. had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Alperen Sengun finished with 12 points.
Herro had 25 first-half points, carrying the Heat to a 37-point second quarter where they took a 14-point halftime lead.
Grizzlies 142, Bucks 101
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant had 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and Memphis pounded Milwaukee.
Dillon Brooks added 18 points and Tyus Jones had 16 as eight Grizzlies scored in double figures. Memphis led from start to finish in its seventh straight win.
The Grizzlies opened a 50-point lead in the fourth quarter for the NBA’s largest advantage this season.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis led the Bucks with 19 points apiece before Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer emptied the bench late in the third quarter.
Jazz 132, Pelicans 129, OT
SALT LAKE CITY — Jordan Clarkson scored a season-high 39 points and had eight rebounds in the Utah Jazz’s overtime victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Clarkson was 15 of 26 from the field and made seven 3-pointers to help Utah sweep the two-game set after beating New Orleans 121-100 on Tuesday night. Lauri Markkanen added 31 points and Malik Beasley had 17.
Zion Williamson had 31 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and two blocks for New Orleans. C.J. McCollum added 28 points, and Nate Marshall and Larry Nance, Jr. each had 13.
Clarkson tied it going into the final minute with his first basket of the fourth quarter. Markkanen followed with another 3 to give the Jazz a 121-118 lead. Trey Murphy III made a corner 3 for New Orleans with 2.9 seconds remaining to force overtime.
Clarkson made a pair of baskets to put Utah up 127-123 in the extra period.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.