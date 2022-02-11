Grizzlies 132, Pistons 107
DETROIT — Ja Morant scored 23 points, Steven Adams added 17 points and 14 rebounds and Memphis routed Detroit.
Desmond Bane added 22 points for the Grizzlies, who have won four straight and seven of eight. Memphis had seven players score in double figures.
Wizards 113, Nets 112
WASHINGTON — Kyle Kuzma had 15 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his first career triple-double, leading injury- and trade-depleted Washington over Kyrie Irving and equally in-flux Brooklyn.
Raul Neto scored a season-high 21 points in his first start of the season, and reserve Anthony Gill had a career-high 15 points for the Wizards, who took control at the end of a scoreless third quarter from Irving and hung on in the closing seconds.
Heat 112, Pelicans 97
NEW ORLEANS — Bam Adebayo had 29 points and 10 rebounds, Jimmy Butler also scored 29, and Miami beat the Pelicans to tarnish CJ McCollum’s New Orleans debut.
Kyle Lowry added 14 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds to help Miami win its fourth straight while snapping New Orleans’ four-game winning streak.
Raptors 139, Rockets 120
HOUSTON — Gary Trent Jr. scored a season-high 42 points, and Toronto pushed its season-high winning streak to eight games with a victory over Houston.
Toronto’s winning streak is the longest active one in the NBA and the loss extended Houston’s skid to four games.
It was Trent’s seventh game with 30 points or more this season and Pascal Siakam added 30 points for his sixth 30-point game. Trent and Siakam both got going early and had 25 and 26 points respectively by halftime as Toronto built a 73-64 lead.
Suns 131, Bucks 107
PHOENIX — Deandre Ayton scored 27 points, Mikal Bridges added 18 and the Phoenix Suns beat Milwaukee 131-107 on Thursday night in a rematch of last year’s NBA Finals won by the Bucks.
The game was tight throughout most of the first half but the Suns slowly pulled away in the third quarter, building a 97-77 advantage going into the fourth. Ayton had an efficient night, shooting 12 of 14 from the field on a variety of post moves and jumpers.
Chris Paul added 17 points and 19 assists for his 500th career double-double. He’s just the fourth guard in NBA history to accomplish that feat.
Knicks 116, Warriors 114
SAN FRANCISCO — Julius Randle scored 28 points and matched his season high of 16 rebounds, and New York earned its first win in four tries during its West Coast trip, holding off Golden State.
Stephen Curry scored 19 of his 35 points in the first half and dished out 10 assists in Golden State’s second straight loss, just the third time all season the Warriors have dropped consecutive contests.
