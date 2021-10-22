Hawks 113, Mavericks 87
ATLANTA — Cam Reddish scored 20 points, Trae Young added 19 and Atlantabegan a season of high expectations with a rout of Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, ruining the debut of Dallas coach Jason Kidd.
Coming off a surprising run to the Eastern Conference final, the Hawks took control of the game with a dominant third quarter, stretching a 51-44 halftime lead to 86-64 heading to the fourth.
After a sluggish start, Young scored 12 points and dished out nine assists in the decisive period, drawing chants of “MVP! MVP!” from the home crowd in the very first game. Reddish led a stellar effort from the deep Hawks bench, which contributed 44 points.
Heat 137, Bucks 95
MIAMI — Tyler Herro scored 27 points in 24 minutes off the bench, Jimmy Butler added 21 and Miami opened the season with an easy victory over NBA champion Milwaukee.
Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 13 rebounds for the Heat, who set team records for opening night scoring and opening night margin of victory. It was nearly the biggest margin of victory in any game — falling just short of a 43-point win over the Los Angeles Clippers in 1994.
The previous team record for points in an opener was 128 points against Detroit in 1999, and the biggest margin of victory was 26 points over Orlando in 2000.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 15 points and Grayson Allen added 14 for Milwaukee. Olympic gold medalist Khris Middleton had 10 points on 4-for-14 shooting for the Bucks, who were without, among others, Jrue Holiday (right heel), Brook Lopez (back) and Bobby Portis (left hamstring). Miami outrebounded Milwaukee 58-38.
P.J. Tucker started his Miami debut, against the team that he helped win an NBA title a few months ago, and had eight points and six rebounds.
