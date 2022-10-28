Mavericks 129, Nets 125
Mavericks 129, Nets 125
NEW YORK — Luka Doncic had 41 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, setting up three 3-pointers in overtime to send the Dallas Mavericks to a victory over the Brooklyn Nets.
Doncic found Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber and Reggie Bullock for 3s in the extra period as Dallas built a nine-point lead en route to its first road victory of the season.
Doncic also had two baskets in overtime on the way to becoming the 10th player in NBA history with three 40-point triple-doubles.
Kyrie Irving scored 39 points and Kevin Durant had 37 for the Nets.
Grizzlies 125, Kings 110
SACRAMENTO — Desmond Bane made six 3-pointers and scored 31 points as the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the winless Sacramento Kings 125-110.
Ja Morant added 22 points, six assists and five rebounds. Earlier this week, Morant and Bane each scored 38 to help the Grizzlies beat Brooklyn 134-124.
Brandon Clarke had 16 points, Tyus Jones added 14 and Jake LaRavia scored 13 off the bench for the Grizzlies (4-1).
Warriors 123, Heat 110
SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry scored 10 of his 33 points in a tight fourth quarter and had nine assists and seven rebounds in Golden State’s victory over Miami.
Andrew Wiggins added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors, and Klay Thompson had 19 points with five 3s. The Warriors bounced back after a 134-105 thumping in Phoenix on Tuesday night in which a frustrated Thompson was ejected for the first time in his career.
Jimmy Butler scored 27 points for Miami. Bam Adebayo had 26.
