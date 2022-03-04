Hawks 130, Bulls 124
ATLANTA — Bogdan Bogdanovic’s 3-pointer with 1:41 left gave Atlanta the lead and Trae Young scored 39 points in the Hawks’ victory over Chicago.
Young had 13 assists and made 7 of 10 3s and all 10 of his free throws. Bogdanovic had 20 points.
Celtics 120, Grizzlies 107
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 37 points and Boston beat Memphis for its ninth victory in 11 games.
Al Horford added 21 points and 15 rebounds, and Marcus Smart had 18 points and 12 assists.
Ja Morant had 38 points for Memphis, three nights after scoring a career-high 52 against San Antonio.
Heat 113, Nets 107
NEW YORK — Bam Adebayo had 30 points, 11 rebounds and six assists and the Miami Heat spoiled Kevin Durant’s return, beating the Brooklyn Nets 113-107 on Thursday night.
Tyler Herro added 27 points for the Eastern Conference-leading Heat. They bounced back from a tough loss in Milwaukee a night earlier with an impressive victory despite missing some of their top players.
Durant had 31 points in his first game since Jan. 15 and his return from a 21-game absence inspired the Nets to a 16-point lead. But Miami tightened up its defense in the second half and held off a late surge by the Nets.
Pistons 108, Raptors 106
TORONTO — Cade Cunningham had 22 points and 12 rebounds, Jerami Grant scored 26 points and Detroit held off Toronto for its sixth straight victory over the Raptors.
Saddiq Bey added 23 points to help the Pistons give coach Dwane Casey another victory over the team that fired him in May 2018.
Mavericks 122, Warriors 113
DALLAS — Luka Doncic scored 41 points and Dallas beat Golden State for the second time in five days, holding off the Warriors after a huge fourth-quarter rally for the victory in California.
Doncic had 10 rebounds and nine assists, Dorian Finney-Smith scored 18 points and Dinwiddie added 17 as the Mavericks took the season series 3-1 with the consecutive victories.
Kings 115, Spurs 112
SAN ANTONIO — Harrison Barnes had 27 points and Sacramento held off San Antonio, keeping Spurs coach Gregg Popovich a victory shy of tying Don Nelson’s NBA record.
The Spurs have lost three straight since Popovich reached 1,334 career regular-season victories.
