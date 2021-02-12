Heat 101, Rockets 94
HOUSTON — Jimmy Butler had a triple-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and the Miami Heat overcame a slow start to beat the slumping Houston Rockets 101-94.
Miami won its fourth straight and handed Houston its fourth loss in a row.
Butler had his first triple-double of the season and 10th overall. The Heat came close to having two players with triple-doubles, with Bam Adebayo finishing with 10 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists before fouling out with about a minute left.
Celtics 120, Raptors 106
BOSTON — Semi Ojeleye had a career-high 24 points and six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics rolled to a 120-106 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night.
Rookie Payton Pritchard added 20 points and had a career-high six 3s to help Boston snap a two-game skid.
Pacers 111, Pistons 95
DETROIT — Domantas Sabonis had 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and the Indiana Pacers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 111-95 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night.
Malcolm Brogdon added 18 points.
Warriors 111, Magic 105
SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry made 10 3-pointers and had 40 points, eight rebounds and five assists, leading Golden State past undermanned Orlando.
Curry made four of his first seven 3s and finished 10 for 19 from deep — even having one taken away by a replay review after the third quarter. The two-time MVP has made at least four 3-pointers in a career-best 13 straight games. Golden State attempted a franchise-record 30 3-pointers in the first half and went 20 of 50 from long range overall.
Orlando was already missing four key players, then lost guard Frank Mason III to a strained right groin early in the game. Nikola Vucevic had 25 points, 13 rebounds and five assists for the Magic.
Trail Blazers 118, 76ers 114
PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard had 30 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Philadelphia 118-114 on Thursday night.
Carmelo Anthony added 24 points off the bench, including 16 in the fourth quarter, to help Portland win for the fourth time in five games.
Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 35 points and nine rebounds, and Ben Simmons added 23 points and 11 rebounds. The loss snapped a four-game road winning streak.
The Eastern Conference-leading Sixers had won six of seven, with the only loss during that span coming a week ago to the Trail Blazers, 121-105. It was just the second loss at home for the Sixers.
