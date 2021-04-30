Nets 130, Pacers 113
INDIANAPOLIS — Kevin Durant scored a season-high 42 points, including 22 in the third quarter, and the Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn Nets glided to a 130-113 victory over the depleted Indiana Pacers.
Mavericks 115, Pistons 105
DETROIT — Tim Hardaway Jr. scored a career-high 42 points, helping Dallas beat Detroit.
T’wolves 126, Warriors 114
MINNEAPOLIS — Ricky Rubio scored 26 points and rookie Anthony Edwards added 25 as the Minnesota beat Golden State.
Rockets 143, Bucks 136
HOUSTON — Kevin Porter Jr. scored a career-high 50 points, and NBA-worst Houston beat Milwaukee after Giannis Antetokounmpo left less than a minute into the game with an apparent ankle injury.
Pelicans 109, Thunder 95
OKLAHOMA CITY — Zion Williamson scored 27 points and New Orleans beat Oklahoma City.
Williamson also had eight rebounds and six assists. Brandon Ingram added 24 points for New Orleans, which won for the third time in nine games.
Lu Dort scored 17 points, Theo Maledon added 16 and Moses Brown grabbed 18 rebounds for the Thunder.
Nuggets 121, Raptors 111
DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 19 points and 11 rebounds in just three quarters to lead Denver past Toronto.
Michael Porter Jr. scored 23 points for the Nuggets, who had seven players score in double figures and used a 31-8 run over the third and fourth quarters to win their fourth straight.
Jokic’s double-double was his 53rd of the season.
