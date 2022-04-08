Hornets 128, Magic 101
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LaMelo Ball had 26 points, nine assists and eight rebounds and Charlotte routed short-handed Orlando.
Charlotte pulled within one game of Atlanta and Brooklyn, who are tied for eighth in the Eastern Conference with two games left in the regular season. The Hornets have already locked up a spot in the play-in tournament. At 41-39, they guaranteed their first non-losing season since 2015-16.
Bucks 127, Celtics 121
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday each scored 29 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the short-handed Boston Celtics 127-121 on Thursday night to take over second place in the Eastern Conference.
The Bucks (50-30) scored the final nine points to move a half-game ahead of the Celtics (50-31) and a full game ahead of Philadelphia (49-31), who lost at Toronto on Thursday.
Milwaukee withstood a triple-double from Jaylen Brown, who had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for the Celtics. Marcus Smart shot 7 of 12 from 3-point range and was the Celtics’ leading scorer with a season-high 29 points. Daniel Theis had 22 points.
Raptors 119, 76ers 114
TORONTO — Pascal Siakam had 37 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds for his third career triple-double, Gary Trent Jr. scored 30 points and Toronto beat Philadelphia
Siakam shot 14 for 28, going 1 for 7 from 3-point range. He made 8 for 10 free throws.
Precious Achiuwa scored 20 points and made a career-high five 3-pointers, and Scottie Barnes had 13 points and 10 rebounds to help the Raptors win for the seventh time in eight games.
Pelicans 127, Trail Blazers 94
NEW ORLEANS — CJ McCollum scored 23 points in 29 minutes against his former team and New Orleans beat Portland to move closer to clinching a home play-in game.
The victory, combined with San Antonio’s loss at Minnesota, left New Orleans needing either one more victory or one more Spurs loss to lock up a home play-in game Wednesday.
Timberwolves 127, Spurs 121
MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards set a career high with 49 points, Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 13 rebounds and Minnesota beat San Antonio.
Edwards was 16 of 28 from the field, making 6 of 14 from 3-point range.
Keldon Johnson had 20 points for San Antonio.
Nuggets 122, Grizzlies 109
DENVER — Nikola Jokic scored 35 points, Aaron Gordon had 22 and Denver beat Memphis to wrap up a playoff spot.
The Nuggets clinched a top-six spot in the Western Conference playoffs and avoided the four-team play-in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.