Spurs 118, Rockets 109
SAN ANTONIO — Keldon Johnson scored 32 points and the San Antonio Spurs snapped an 11-game losing streak by beating the Houston Rockets 118-109 on Thursday night.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Spurs 118, Rockets 109
SAN ANTONIO — Keldon Johnson scored 32 points and the San Antonio Spurs snapped an 11-game losing streak by beating the Houston Rockets 118-109 on Thursday night.
Johnson made his first nine shots and his first three 3-pointers in helping San Antonio win for the first time since Nov. 11.
Tre Jones had a career-high 26 points and reserves Doug McDermott and Josh Richardson added 12 points apiece.
Rookie Jabari Smith Jr. scored 23 points for Houston. Alperen Sengun added 16 points and 11 rebounds, with all five Rockets starters scoring in double figures.
San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich returned after missing the previous two games with what the team termed a “minor medical procedure.”
McDermott, Richardson, and Romeo Langford also returned, but the Spurs were without starters Jakob Poeltl, Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell.
Rockets coach Stephen Silas said the matchup between the Western Conference’s worst two records would be a “battle of young, inconsistent, hard-playing guys.”
Johnson proved to be the difference.
Nuggets 121, Trail Blazers 120
PORTLAND, Ore. — Jamal Murray’s 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds remaining lifted the Denver Nuggets to a thrilling 121-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night.
Damian Lillard had 40 points for the Trail Blazers, including a 3-pointer that gave them a one-point lead with 8.8 seconds remaining.
Murray then answered with his 3 from the left side for the last of the game’s 20 lead changes.
Nikola Jokic had 33 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for Denver, which rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to snap a three-game losing streak.
Murray scored 21 points, Aaron Gordon had 20 and Bones Hyland added 13 off the bench.
Lillard finished with 12 assists and nine 3-pointers. Jusuf Nurkic had 21 points and nine rebounds, but Anfernee Simons was 3 for 12, missing all six attempts behind the arc.
The Nuggets fought their way back early in the fourth quarter, cutting the Blazers’ lead to 104-103 with 7:07 left on a 3-pointer by Murray.
Jokic’s floater put the Nuggets ahead for the first time in the second half at 105-104. Gordon’s tip-in put the Nuggets ahead 118-117 with 17 seconds left before Lillard’s final 3-pointer made it 120-118.
After Murray’s 3, the Nuggets batted away Portland’s final inbounds pass.
Lillard scored eight points in the first four minutes of the third quarter to help the Blazers take a nine-point lead. He had 18 points in the quarter, giving the Blazers a 99-89 lead heading into the fourth.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.