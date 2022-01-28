Warriors 124, Timberwolves 115
SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry rediscovered his 3-point touch after a rough shooting stretch and scored 29 points, Klay Thompson added 23 and the Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-115. First-time All-Star Andrew Wiggins added 19 points and five rebounds against his former team in Golden State’s 11th straight home win over the Wolves. Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota, which trailed 97-81 going into the fourth before beginning the final period on a 10-0 run to get back in it. Anthony Edwards added 27 points, six rebounds and six assists. Curry shot 6 for 10 from long range — 10 of 20 overall.
