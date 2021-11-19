Warriors 104, Cavaliers 89
CLEVELAND — Stephen Curry scored 20 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter, hitting three straight 3-pointers, and the NBA-leading Golden State Warriors overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 104-89.
Curry made 8 of 12 shots, including 4 of 7 3-pointers, in the final period to help Golden State outscore the Cavaliers 36-8. The Warriors ran off the first 17 points of the quarter to seize an 85-81 advantage, holding Cleveland to 12 consecutive empty possessions.
Heat 112, Wizards 97
MIAMI — Jimmy Butler scored 32 points and Miami beat Washington for its fourth straight victory.
The teams will meet again Saturday night in Washington.
Butler shot 11 of 19 from the field and made all 10 of his free throws in his second consecutive outing over 30 points. Bam Adebayo added 20 points, Gabe Vincent had 18 points and P.J. Tucker 15. The Heat improved to 11-5.
Timberwolves 115, Spurs 90
MINNEAPOLIS — Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and 12 rebounds to help Minnesota beat San Antonio.
D’Angelo Russell added 22 points, and Malik Beasley hit five of Minnesota’s season-high 21 3-pointers for all 15 of his points.
76ers 103, Nuggets 89
DENVER — Tyrese Maxey scored 22 points, Seth Curry added 20 and short-handed Philadelphia beat Denver to snap a five-game losing streak.
Playing without Joel Embiid and three other regulars, the 76ers held Nikola Jokic to three points in the second half on a night when enraged Nuggets coach Michael Malone was ejected and had to be restrained by Jokic after charging onto the court as the Philadelphia took control in the third quarter.
Jokic had 30 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists before leaving the court for the locker room late in the fourth quarter.
Jazz 119, Raptors 103
SALT LAKE CITY — Rudy Gay hit five 3-pointers and scored 20 points in his season debut to help Utah beat Toronto,
Gay also had five rebounds while playing just 18 minutes.
