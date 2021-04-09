Bulls 122, Raptors 113
TAMPA, Fla. — Nikola Vucevic and Zach Levine each scored 22 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Toronto Raptors 122-113 on Thursday night for their third straight victory.
LaVine also had 15 assists, and Lauri Markkanen came off the bench to score 18 points, making eight of 10 shots.
Cavaliers 129, Thunder 102
OKLAHOMA CITY — Collin Sexton scored 27 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers ended a five-game series losing streak to Oklahoma City, beating the Thunder 129-102.
Taurean Prince scored 22 points, Darius Garland added 21 and Kevin Love had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Cleveland. The Cavaliers broke open a tight game with an 11-0 run to begin the second half.
Mavericks 116, Bucks 101
DALLAS — Luka Doncic scored 27 points, Kristaps Porzingis had 26 points and 17 rebounds playing on consecutive days for the first time in two months and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-101 on Thursday night.
Porzingis scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, including eight in a row while giving Dallas the lead for good. The big finish for the 7-foot-3 Latvian came a night after he didn't get a shot in the final period despite an efficient scoring effort in a loss to lowly Houston that ended a season-best five-game winning streak.
Donte DiVincenzo scored 22 points and Bobby Portis had 20 points and a season-high 14 rebounds for the Bucks. They dropped to 1-2 without reigning two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, out with left knee soreness.
Porzingis finished a rebound off his season high, and his only assist set up a corner 3-pointer by Dorian Finney-Smith for a 110-97 lead with 2:17 remaining.
Pistons 113, Kings 101
SACRAMENTO — Cory Joseph had a season-high 24 points and seven assists in his first game against his former team, Jhalil Okafor made a timely return after missing nearly two months following knee surgery, and the short-handed Detroit Pistons beat the Sacramento Kings 113-101 on Thursday night.
Isaiah Stewart added 16 points and 13 rebounds in place of injured Mason Plumlee for the Pistons. Okafor, who had missed 27 games following left knee surgery, scored 11 points. Killian Hayes also had 11.
Detroit entered an East-worst 15-16 but led comfortably against slumping Sacramento after going up by 22 early in the third quarter.
De’Aaron Fox had 23 points, seven assists and nine rebounds for the Kings. Sacramento has lost five straight.
Joseph spent two seasons with the Kings before getting traded to Detroit along with two second-round picks at the deadline in exchange for Delon Wright. The veteran guard hadn’t scored more than 17 since then but broke out in his return to Golden 1 Center.
Clippers 113, Suns 103
LOS ANGELES — Paul George scored 33 points, Kawhi Leonard added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Phoenix Suns 113-103 on Thursday night in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Western Conference.
George was 7 of 9 from 3-point range in 30 minutes in his eighth 30-point game of the season. His season high of 39 points was against Phoenix on Jan. 3. The Clippers made 18 3-pointers, which is the 12th time this season they have made 18 or more in a game.
Leonard scored 19 points in the second half to help the Clippers end of the Suns' winning streak at seven. Los Angeles trailed 67-61 with eight minutes remaining in the third quarter before coming back with an 8-2 run to tie it.
LA led 83-81 at the end of the third quarter before opening the fourth with a 10-2 run to seize control. Its largest lead was 16 points late in the fourth.
Rajon Rondo, who was acquired from Atlanta near the deadline, added 15 points for the Clippers, who are 5-2 during a season-long, nine-game homestand. Even more important, they are assured of taking the season series from the Suns, which would give them a key tiebreaker if both teams would tie at the end of the regular season.
Phoenix, which was coming off a big overtime victory over NBA-leading Utah on Wednesday night, didn't have enough down the stretch. Devin Booker led the way with 24 points, and Mikal Bridges had 20.
Jazz 122, Trail Blazers 103
SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points to lead the Utah Jazz to their 23rd straight home victory, 122-103 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night.
Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 21 rebounds, Joe Ingles added 13 points and six assists and Utah dominated the glass by outrebounding Portland 58-41 while snapping a two-game skid.
Damian Lillard scored 23 points and C.J. McCollum added 19 to lead the Trail Blazers, who lost for the third time in four games.
Utah surged on offense in the third quarter when it erased a six-point deficit and built a double-digit lead while scoring 40 points on 57% shooting from the field.
The Jazz went on a 25-4 run over a six-minute stretch to take a 93-72 lead. Mitchell, Gobert and Ingles combined to make 10 free throws during that stretch. Ingles and Mitchell also combined to score or assist on seven baskets during the decisive run.
