Warriors 147, Mavericks 116
DALLAS — Kelly Oubre Jr. scored a career-high 40 points, Stephen Curry had 28 and the Golden State Warriors went small in a runaway win, beating the Dallas Mavericks 147-116.
Draymond Green had 11 points and a season-high 15 assists as a makeshift center, helping Golden State get by without using any player taller than 6-foot-7 forward Andrew Wiggins due to injuries. The Warriors outscored Dallas 54-36 in the paint and outrebounded the Mavs 45-42.
Jazz 112, Hawks 91
ATLANTA — Jordan Clarkson sank five 3-pointers while scoring 23 points and the Utah Jazz protected the NBA’s best record with a runaway 112-91 win over the Atlanta Hawks.
Bojan Bogdanovic had 21 points and Donovan Mitchell added 18 for Utah (17-5).
Atlanta point guard Trae Young was held out with a bruised right calf. Rajon Rondo made his second start of the season and did not score. Another starter, forward De’Andre Hunter (right knee), missed his third consecutive game.
Trail Blazers 121, 76ers 105
PHILADELPHIA — Gary Trent Jr. scored 24 points and Enes Kanter had 17 points and 18 rebounds to lead the undermanned Portland Trail Blazers to a 121-105 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Carmelo Anthony had 22 points for the Trail Blazers.
Joel Embiid scored 37 points for the Sixers. Tobias Harris added 12 points and 11 boards.
Rockets 115, Grizzlies 103
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — John Wall scored 22 points, Eric Gordon added 20 and Houston beat Memphis.
Jae’Sean Tate had a season-high 19 points for Houston, while Christian Wood scored 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting before rolling his right ankle in the third quarter. He did not return.
Rookie Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 16 points, while Ja Morant added 15. Tyus Jones and Brandon Clarke finished with 13 each as Memphis lost its second straight.
