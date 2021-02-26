76ers 111, Mavericks 97
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 23 points and nine rebounds, Ben Simmons scored 15 points and Philadelphia beat Dallas,
Simmons and Embiid wrecked the Mavericks in the second quarter, and with each steal, dunk and drive showed why they were again selected as All-Stars and have led the Sixers to the best record in the Eastern Conference at 22-11.
Luka Doncic scored 19 points for Dallas.
Nets 129, Magic 92
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving had 27 points and nine assists, James Harden scored 20 points and the Nets extended their longest winning streak since moving to Brooklyn to eight games with a 129-92 rout of the Orlando Magic on Thursday night.
The Nets have the longest current winning streak in the NBA and their longest since a franchise record-tying 14-game run late in the 2005-06 season. They moved from New Jersey to Brooklyn in 2012.
Knicks 140, Kings 121
NEW YORK — Immanuel Quickley scored 18 of his 25 points in the first half, and Julius Randle had 21 points and 14 rebounds to power the New York Knicks to a 140-121 win over the Sacramento Kings.
Quickley and Randle were two of six Knicks players to finish in double figures in scoring as New York improved to 16-17. Alec Burks had 24 off the bench, Derrick Rose finished with 18, RJ Barrett had 12 and Reggie Bullock chipped in with 10 as the Knicks had a season high for points.
Grizzlies 122, Clippers 94
Wizards 112, Nuggets 110
DENVER — Bradley Beal scored 33 points and Washington escaped Denver with a victory when Facundo Campazzo missed a hurried 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Rui Hachimura added 20 points for the Wizards.
Jamal Murray led Denver with 34 points, and Nikola Jokic had 24.
Bucks 129, Pelicans 125
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points, Khris Middleton added 31 and Milwaukee outlasted New Orleans for its fourth straight victory.
Zion Williamson scored 34 points, and Brandon Ingram added 23 for the Pelicans.
The Bucks prevailed without guard Jrue Holiday for the 10th consecutive game (health/safety protocol). Holiday, who was acquired from New Orleans in a four-team trade in November that sent Bledsoe to New Orleans, is averaging 16.4 points and an NBA-leading 1.9 steals per game.
