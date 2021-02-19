Raptors 110, Bucks 96
MILWAUKEE — Norman Powell scored 29 points, Pascal Siakam had 27 and the Toronto Raptors beat Milwaukee to hand the Bucks their fifth consecutive loss.
Powell matched a season high in scoring while shooting 9 of 12 overall, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Fred VanVleet added 17 points for the Raptors, who pulled ahead for good late in the first quarter.
The Bucks last dropped five straight games from Jan. 25 to Feb. 3 in 2017. This entire skid has come without guard Jrue Holiday, who has missed six consecutive games due to health and safety protocols.
The Raptors weren’t at full strength for this one either and still defeated the Bucks for the second time in three nights.
The Raptors beat the Bucks 124-113 on Tuesday despite losing Kyle Lowry to a sore left ankle early in the third quarter. Lowry didn’t play at all Thursday, though the Raptors said it was due to a sprained left thumb rather than his sore ankle.
Nets 109, Lakers 98
Heat 118, Kings 110
SACRAMENTO — Jimmy Butler had 13 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds for his third consecutive triple-double, helping Miami beat Sacramento.
Bam Adebayo also had a triple-double with 16 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds to help Miami win for the first time in Sacramento in nearly five years. Tyler Herro scored 27 points, and Kelly Olynyk added a season-high 22.
Marvin Bagley III had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Sacramento.
