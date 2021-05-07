Bulls 120, Hornets 99
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and 14 rebounds and Chicago breezed past Charlotte with Zach LaVine back on the floor for the Bulls.
Mavericks 113, Nets 109
DALLAS — Luka Doncic scored 24 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 23 and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Brooklyn Nets 113-109 to finish a season sweep.
Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 45 points for the Nets. They lost a season-high fourth straight game and dropped two games behind Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia.
Pacers 133, Hawks 126
INDIANAPOLIS — Caris LeVert scored 31 points, including nine in the final 2:17, and the Indiana Pacers awoke from a recent funk with a 133-126 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night.
Pistons 111, Grizzlies 97
DETROIT — Wayne Ellington and Cory Joseph scored 18 points apiece to help the Detroit Pistons snap a four-game losing streak with a 111-97 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.
Wizards 131, Raptors 129, OT
TAMPA, Fla. — Bradley Beal scored 14 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and overtime Thursday night, and Russell Westbrook had his 34th triple-double of the season in Washington's victory that all but Toronto from the NBA’s play-in tournament.
Pascal Siakam matched his career high with 44 points for the Raptors. They lost for the fifth time in six games and fell four games behind the Wizards for the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference with five left to play.
Westbrook had 13 points, 17 rebounds and 17 assists before fouling out with 15.3 seconds left in overtime. The triple-double was the 180th of his career, leaving him one behind Oscar Robertson.
Clippers 118, Lakers 94
LOS ANGELES — Paul George scored 24 points and the Los Angeles Clippers routed a Lakers team minus LeBron James 118-94 on Thursday night, moving into the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference playoff race.
The loss kept the defending NBA champion Lakers at No. 6. The Staples Center co-tenants could potentially face each other in the first round.
The Lakers have lost four of five, with six games remaining in the regular season. The only thing they’ve clinched so far is a spot in the new play-in tournament, which James has derided. Still dealing with a high ankle sprain, he will be out again Friday night for a pivotal game at Portland. That season series is tied at one.
Kawhi Leonard had 15 points, eight rebounds and six asssists, and Ivica Zubac added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Clippers.
Warriors 118, Thunder 97
SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry had 34 points and seven assists and Golden State raced past Oklahoma.
Mychal Mulder added 25 points in just 20 minutes off the bench, making seven 3-pointers in 13 attempts. Andrew Wiggins had 18 points and seven rebounds.
Ty Jerome scored 23 points to lead the Thunder and Darius Bazley added 22. They have lost five straight and 19 of 20.
