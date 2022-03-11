Nets 129, 76ers 100
PHILADELPHIA — Kevin Durant scored 18 of his 34 points in Brooklyn’s dominating first half in the Nets’ 129-100 blowout victory over the 76ers in Ben Simmons’ much-hyped return to Philadelphia.
Seth Curry added 24 points, and Kyrie Irving had 22 for the Nets. They entered in eighth place in the East, but looked like a legitimate conference contender while badly outplaying the third-place 76ers.
Joel Embiid had 27 points and 12 rebounds for the 76ers, and James Harden finished with just 11 points. It was the first loss for Philadelphia in six games with Harden in the lineup.
The game was dubbed as “Boo Ben” night, but the raucous fans instead turned their displeasure on the home team when the 76ers went to the locker room trailing 72-51 and again when Brooklyn built a stunning 32-point lead in the third quarter.
Warriors 113, Nuggets 102
DENVER — Stephen Curry scored 24 of his 34 points in the second half, and the Golden State Warriors closed the game with a 13-0 run to beat the Denver Nuggets 113-102. Jordan Poole had 21 points, and Jonathan Kuminga and Klay Thompson added 18 each for the Warriors, who beat the Nuggets for the first time this season. Denver won its first three games against Golden State this season, most recently a Monday night matchup in the Mile-High City in which Curry, Thompson and Andrew Wiggins had been held out for rest.
Denver’s Nikola Jokic had 23 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.
Monte Morris added 19 points for the Nuggets.
Trailing by nine at the break, the Warriors used a strong third quarter to retake the lead behind a resurgent Curry, who had 18 points in the period, including a head-spinning 3-pointer he launched from 33 feet away.
