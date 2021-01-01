Pacers 119, Cavaliers 99
INDIANAPOLIS — Domantas Sabonis had 25 points and made two of Indiana’s 16 3-pointers in the Pacers’ 119-99 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.
All-Star guard Victor Oladipo hit four 3-pointers, reserves Doug McDermott and Aaron Holiday each had three and the Pacers finished 16 of 35 from long range. Indiana, playing seven of its first nine at home, improved to 4-1.
Sabonis, the 6-foot-11 center who usually does most of his work inside, made both of his 3-point tries and shot 10 of 14 overall. He also had 11 rebounds.
Shooting guard Collin Sexton led the Cavaliers with 28 points, and point guard Darius Garland added 21. Cleveland was 12 of 23 on 3-pointers in the first of six straight road games. The Cavs are 3-2.
Bulls 133, Wizards 130
WASHINGTON — Otto Porter scored 28 points, Zach LaVine added 22 and the Chicago Bulls, playing without four players who were in the NBA health and safety protocol, beat the winless Washington Wizards 133-130 on Thursday.
The Bulls played without Lauri Markkanen, their second-leading scorer and top rebounder, as well as forward Chandler Hutchison and guards Ryan Arcidiacano and Tomas Satoransky.
Russell Westbrook had his fourth straight triple-double in his four games with Washington, finishing with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Thomas Bryant and Bradley Beal each had 28 points for Washington (0-5).
The Bulls, who lost their first three games and beat the Wizards twice in three days, took the lead on Coby White’s two free throws with 1:01 to play.
76ers 116, Magic 92
ORLANDO, Fla. — Joel Embiid had 21 points and nine rebounds in three quarters and the Philadelphia 76ers handed the Orlando Magic their first loss with a 116-92 victory on Thursday night.
Off to a 4-0 start for the first time in franchise history, the Magic never had much of a shot at a fifth win because of the surprising outside shooting of the 76ers, who even got a 3-pointer from Ben Simmons.
Philadelphia, which entered the game 27th in the NBA in 3-point accuracy, made eight of its first 12 attempts from beyond the arc and built a first-half lead as large as 37 points.
Rockets 122, Kings 119
HOUSTON — John Wall had 22 points and nine assists in his first game since 2018, James Harden had a big finish to score 33 points and the Houston Rockets beat the Sacramento Kings 122-119 on Thursday night.
Late in the fourth, Wall found James Harden in transition for a deep 3-pointer that gave Houston a one-point lead. The two celebrated with a high-five at midcourt.
Sacramento cut Houston’s lead to 118-117 with 22.4 seconds remaining on Tyrese Haliburton’s 3-pointer, but Harden answered with two free throws. Sacramento missed two close 3s in the final seconds and Houston held on.
Harden also had eight assists and six rebounds in the first of a two-game set with the Kings. They will meet again Sunday in Houston.
Raptors 100, Knicks 83
TAMPA, Fla. — Fred VanVleet scored 25 points and Toronto, playing without star forward Pascal Siakam, beat New York for its first victory of the season.
New York’s bid for a three-game win streak was ruined by 3-for-36 shooting from 3-point range.
Siakam, who left the court promptly in frustration Tuesday night after fouling out of a game at Philadelphia, was on the Toronto bench but not in uniform. Norman Powell started at small forward and finished with 17 points after making three of Toronto’s first four baskets.
Pelicans 113, Thunder 80
OKLAHOMA CITY — Brandon Ingram had 20 points and seven rebounds before being ejected in the third quarter and New Orleans beat Oklahoma.
Eric Bledsoe added 17 points, and Lonzo Ball had 16 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. Steven Adams, in his first game against the Thunder after being traded during the offseason, had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Josh Hart added 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Phoenix at Utah, late
