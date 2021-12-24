Pacers 118, Rockets 106
INDIANAPOLIS — Myles Turner had 32 points and 10 rebounds, Caris LeVert added 24 points and 11 assists and Indiana beat Houston,
Turner made 14 of 18 shots as the Pacers hit 52.8% from the field. Indiana played without starters Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles tendon) and Domantas Sabonis (sore right calf).
Christian Wood scored 22 points for Houston.
Pelicans 110, Magic 104
ORLANDO, Fla. — Brandon Ingram scored 31 points, Josh Hart hit two clutch 3-pointers in the second half to thwart an Orlando rally, and New Orleans beat the Magic.
The Pelicans have won four straight and five of six. New Orleans started the season 1-12, but is 11-9 since.
Cole Anthony and Gary Harris each scored 22 points for Orlando.
Hawks 98, 76ers 96
PHILADELPHIA — Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 10 of his 15 points in the final 3:44, helping the short-handed Atlanta Hawks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 98-96 on Thursday night.
The Sixers had the ball with 5.4 seconds left, and Joel Embiid missed a potential tying shot at the horn.
The Hawks were without seven players because of health and safety protocols, lost two more during the game to injury, but stuck with the Sixers, who were 9-1 favorites to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cam Reddish scored 18 points and John Collins had 17 for the Hawks.
Embiid had 23 points and 10 rebounds.
Heat 115, Pistons 112
MIAMI — Tyler Herro scored 29 points, Max Strus added 26 and Miami beat short-handed Detroit.
Strus’ fifth 3-pointer with 40 seconds remaining gave the Heat their final margin.
Trey Lyles scored a career-high 28 points for Detroit. Cory Joseph’s tying 3-point attempt with two seconds left bounced off the rim.
Wizards 124, Knicks 117
NEW YORK — Spencer Dinwiddie had 21 points and 12 assists and Washington withstood a 44-point effort from Kemba Walker to beat New York 124-117 on Thursday night.
The Knicks pulled within two points with 2:40 left, but Kyle Kuzma had consecutive 3-pointers to give Washington an insurmountable lead. The Wizards, who were without All-Star guard Bradley Beal after he was placed in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols before the game.
Bucks 102, Mavericks 95
DALLAS — Khris Middleton scored 26 points and Milwaukee beat Dallas with the superstar for each team sidelined because of COVID-19.
The Bucks were without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo for the fifth consecutive game because of health and safety protocols. Dallas’ Luka Doncic sat for the first time for that reason.
Jrue Holiday scored 24 points and DeMarcus Cousins had a season-high 22 points and eight rebounds for the Bucks. Doncic backup Jalen Brunson led Dallas with 19 points.
Hornets 115, Nuggets 107
DENVER — P.J. Washington hit three big 3-pointers down the stretch, Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 14 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and Charlotte overcame a 19-point deficit to beat Denver.
Will Barton’s step-back shot gave the Nuggets a 90-71 advantage late in the third before the Hornets rallied. Washington tied it at 99 on a 3-pointer with 5:30 remaining and gave the Hornets the lead for good on another 3 with 1:20 left.
Denver’s Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 21 rebounds.
Suns 113, Thunder 101
PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 30 points, Cam Johnson added 21 while making all five of his 3-point attempts and the Phoenix Suns won their fifth straight game, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-101 on Thursday night.
Booker splashed home a long 3-pointer at the third quarter buzzer to give the NBA-leading Suns an 82-69 lead after they trailed by three at halftime.
Booker — the two-time All-Star who was in his third game back since missing a few weeks with a hamstring injury — gave Phoenix some momentum midway through the third quarter when he grabbed an offensive rebound and drove the baseline for a dunk. Luguentz Dort was there to meet him at the rim but fouled Booker as the ball was deflected up in the air and still somehow fell through the hoop.
Jazz 128, Timberwolves 116
SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points and Utah beat short-handed Minnesota.
Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 17 rebounds, Bojan Bogdanovic added 18 points and Mike Conley scored 17 points to help the Jazz win for the 10th time in 12 games.
Malik Beasley scored a season-high 33 points for Minnesota.
Warriors 113, Grizzlies 104
SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry scored 46 points and made eight 3-pointers, Gary Payton Jr. added a clutch 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter and the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphs Grizzlies 113-104.
Payton finished with 22 points and Draymond Green had nine assists to help the Warriors improve an NBA-best 16-2 record at home. The Warriors (26-6) remain one-half game behind the Suns (26-5) for the best record in the NBA, with the teams set to meet on Christmas in Phoenix.
The Warriors led comfortably most of the second half before the Grizzlies made a late push and tied it at 102-all on De’Anthony Melton’s layup. But Juan Tosco-Anderson scored on a reverse, Payton made his fourth 3 and Curry scurried past three defenders in the key for a layup to help Golden State pull away.
Ja Morant had 21 points for Memphis, which had won its previous six road games.
With MVP chants ringing throughout the night, Curry made 13 of 22 shots (8 of 14 beyond the arc) and was 12 for 12 on free throws to top the 30-point mark for the 12th time this season and the 225th of his career.
The Grizzlies got off to a fast start, connecting on 13 of their first 19 shots to take a 10-point lead.
