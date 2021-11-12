Raptors 115, 76ers 109
PHILADELPHIA — Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet hit back-to-back 3-pointers over the final 1:10 to lift the Toronto Raptors past the Philadelphia 76ers, 115-109 on Thursday night.
VanVleet hit six 3s and scored 32 points, and Trent added 20 to help the Raptors knock off the undermanned Sixers. The Raptors lost to Boston on the front end of a back-to-back but the late 3s rallied them to a nice road victory.
Joel Embiid, Isaiah Joe, and Matisse Thybulle are still in the NBA’s health and safety protocols and sat out again. Seth Curry did return from a foot injury and Tobias Harris scored 19 points in his return from a six-game absence after testing positive for COVID-19.
The Sixers need more reinforcements and have lost three straight games. Tyrese Maxey did score 33 points for the Sixers.
Pacers 111, Jazz 110
SALT LAKE CITY — Malcolm Brogdon scored a season-high 30 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 111-110 victory over the Utah Jazz.
Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points for Utah, which lost at home for the first time this season. Rudy Gobert added 19 points and 11 rebounds, but they were among four players ejected in the fourth quarter after a scuffle.
T.J. McConnell added 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists off the bench for the Pacers. Myles Turner had 13 points and nine rebounds in Indiana’s second road win of the season.
Turner, Gobert, Mitchell and Joe Ingles were ejected with 4:01 left. Turner shoved Gobert in the back after a missed layup. Gobert responded by bear hugging him and trying to wrestle Turner to the floor. The two players had to be separated near the Jazz bench.
