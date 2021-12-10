Jazz 118, 76ers 96
PHILADELPHIA — Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 21 rebounds, and Utah extended its winning streak to six games.
Hassan Whiteside added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Utah.
Joel Embiid had 19 points and nine rebounds for the 76ers. Seth Curry scored 18 points and Tobias Harris 17 for Philadelphia, which had won four of five.
Both teams were playing the second night of a back-to-back, and it was the 76ers who looked tired after halftime.
Spurs 123, Nuggets 111
SAN ANTONIO — Derrick White had 23 points, Lonnie Walker IV added 21 and San Antonio never trailed in beating Denver, snapping a two-game skid.
Dejounte Murray added 20 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for San Antonio, which is in the middle of a five-game homestand.
Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his fifth triple-double of the season for Denver. Aaron Gordon added 25 points and Will Barton had 19.
Denver closes a seven-game trip Saturday in San Antonio.
The Nuggets pulled within two baskets on several occasions but never led while trailing by as many as 18 points.
Denver entered the game third in the league defensively, limiting opponents to 104.5 points per game, but not lately as injuries mount.
P.J. Dozier and Michael Porter Jr. are both out for the season and Jamal Murray is out indefinitely following knee surgery. Denver, which was 3-7 in its previous 10 games, was also without Austin Rivers due to health and safety protocols.
