Jazz 129, Pelicans 118
SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 36 points, and the Utah Jazz rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 129-118 on Thursday night for their seventh straight win.
Mitchell went 6 for 7 from 3-point range in another efficient performance. Utah shot 50% (44 for 88) from the field it made 50.6% of its shots during a 118-102 victory over New Orleans on Tuesday night.
Mike Conley scored 20 points and Jordan Clarkson had 19 for Utah, which has the longest active win streak in the NBA.
Zion Williamson scored 27 points and Brandon Ingram had 23 but the Pelicans couldn’t sustain the momentum of an almost perfect first quarter and a half.
Still, New Orleans led for a bit early in the second half. Eric Bledsoe made a jumper to make it 78-75 Pelicans right before the Jazz took over.
Joe Ingles made a fast-break layup on a feed from Mitchell, capping a 21-2 run that lifted Utah to a 96-80 lead with 4:27 to play in the third quarter.
Knicks 119, Warriors 104
SAN FRANCISCO — RJ Barrett had a career-high 28 points and the New York Knicks matched their longest winning streak of the season at three games by beating the Golden State Warriors 119-104 on Thursday night.
“We come into every game feeling like we should win the game or give ourselves a chance to win the game,” Knicks forward Julius Randle said. “We’re a good team and we’re playing a good team basketball game.”
Stephen Curry scored 30 points with five 3-pointers but shot just 9 of 19 as Golden State lacked the same energy it had in a lopsided win against the Spurs a night earlier. It certainly didn't help that Draymond Green got ejected late in the first half on a disputed technical when he appeared to be yelling at teammate James Wiseman.
“At halftime Ben Taylor came out and told me that it was a mistake, that John Butler didn’t realize Draymond was yelling at his teammate. He thought he was yelling at him," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of his conversation with the officials. “Obviously, Draymond is one of our best and most impactful players so it hurt us, but we were playing very poorly to that point anyway. So I'm not going to talk about the officiating, I'm going to talk about our poor play.”
Randle added 16 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists to help New York build some much-needed momentum during this successful stretch to reach .500 (8-8) following a five-game losing streak.
Randle had chances at a triple-double but fell just short.
“You always want to try to get one if you can. I’m just happy we got the win,” he said. “I’ll take this any day.”
Alec Burks returned from a 12-game absence with a sprained left ankle to finish with 11 points and six rebounds for the Knicks. Burks spent 48 games with Golden State last season before a trade to the 76ers. When he entered at the 4:49 mark of the first quarter, Warriors public-address announcer Matt Pitman offered, “Welcome back to the Bay, Alec Burks!”
Andrew Wiggins had 17 points and nine rebounds, and rookie Wiseman contributed 15 points and eight boards for the cold-shooting Warriors, who made just 38.8% of their shots and went 9 for 38 on 3-pointers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.