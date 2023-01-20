Celtics 121, Warriors 118, OT
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors.
Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics.
Stephen Curry scored 29 points, Jordan Poole had 24 and Klay Thompson also had 24 before fouling out in overtime for the defending champions.
PARIS — With Victor Wembanyama sitting courtside and watching some of the players he’ll go up against next season, Zach LaVine scored 30 points and Chicago never trailed in a win over Detroit at the NBA Paris Game.
DeMar DeRozan added 26 points for the Bulls, and Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds and six assists.
Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 25 points.
Timberwolves 128, Raptors 126
MINNEAPOLIS — D’Angelo Russell scored 16 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter, Anthony Edwards had 23 and Minnesota rallied to beat Toronto.
Kyle Anderson added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota, which was down Rudy Gobert and Austin Rivers and playing the second game of a back-to-back after a fourth-quarter collapse a night earlier in Denver.
Scottie Barnes had 12 of his season-high 29 points in the fourth for Toronto.
PHOENIX — Mikal Bridges scored 28 points, Deandre Ayton had 24 points and 14 rebounds and Phoenix held off Brooklyn.
Brooklyn fought back from 20 points down in the fourth quarter to make things tight in the final minute.
Kyrie Irving — who scored 21 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter — hit a 3-pointer to cut it to 113-110 with 10.9 seconds remaining, After the Suns hit a free throw, Nic Claxton’s dunk with 7.4 seconds made it 114-112, but that’s as close as the Nets would get to taking the lead.
76ers 105, Trail Blazers 95
PORTLAND, Ore. — Joel Embiid scored 32 points and Philadelphia stretched its winning streak to four games, all on the road, with a victory over Portland.
James Harden added 16 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds for the Sixers, who led by as many as 26 points before holding off a late Portland rally.
Damian Lillard had 25 points and 11 assists for the Blazers.
Jerami Grant scored 24 points against his former team.
