Suns 135, Pistons 108
DETROIT — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons.
Booker, from Grand Rapids, made 11 of his first 14 shots from the field. He said he had 40-50 friends and family at the game after having numerous guests when the Suns played in Indiana on Friday night.
McGee, from Flint, also had a large contingent of family and friends at the game. He was 9 for 10, taking over after Suns starting center DeAndre Ayton left in the first quarter because of a sprained ankle.
Cameron Payne also had 20 points for Phoenix, shooting 8 of 12. The Suns have won the first three games on their four-game trip and six of seven to improve to 33-9. The are an NBA-best 16-4 on the road.
Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham had 21 points before being ejected in the third quarter. Cory Joseph also had 21 points for Detroit. The Pistons are 5-4 in 2022 after finishing 2021 with 18 losses in 19 games.
Rockets 118, Kings 112
SACRAMENTO — Christian Wood had 23 points and 14 rebounds, Eric Gordon made a clutch bucket with 12.5 seconds remaining and the Houston Rockets held off the Sacramento Kings.
Kevin Porter Jr. added 23 points and seven assists for the Rockets. Garrison Mathews scored 17, while Eric Gordon and Jalen Green had 15 points apiece.
Buddy Hield scored 27 points for Sacramento, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter. Terence Davis had 17 points, and De’Aaron Fox added 14 points before getting ejected in the fourth after getting called for a Flagrant 2.
The Rockets, who lost to the Kings 126-114 on Friday, trailed going into the fourth but took control with an 18-5 run. Mathews had eight points during the run, including a four-point play, moments after he crashed to the court following the hard foul by Fox.
Jazz 125, Nuggets 102
DENVER — Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 19 rebounds in his return to Utah’s lineup, Donovan Mitchell scored 31 points and the Jazz beat the Denver Nuggets.
Bojan Bogdanovic finished with 21 points to help the Jazz end a four-game skid.
Gobert had missed the previous five games after testing positive for COVID-19. Utah beat Denver in its first game without him but then dropped the next four.
The Jazz have won all three meetings with the Nuggets his season, including two on the road, and in this one they used a big fourth quarter to pull away.
Nikola Jokic finished with 25 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists for his second triple-double in two days to lead Denver. He tied Russell Westbrook for the most in the NBA this season with nine and now has 66 in his career.
Timberwolves 119 , Warriors 99
MINNEAPOLIS — Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a victory over the worn-out Golden State Warriors, who played without star Steph Curry.
Jaylen Nowell scored 17 points and Malik Beasley added in 16 on five second-half 3-pointers on an especially productive night for the reserves. The Timberwolves outscored a Warriors team wrapping up a four-game trip 40-19 in the last 16 minutes.
Jordan Poole scored 20 points and Jonathan Kuminga had 19 points for the Warriors. They played again without Draymond Green and lost for the fifth time in seven games.
Even without having to guard Curry, who hurt his right hand Friday, this was a measuring-stick game for a Timberwolves team that has made noticeable progress under coach Chris Finch — particularly on defense — but still has plenty of room to mature into a consistent winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.