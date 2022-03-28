Suns 114, 76ers 104
PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 35 points, Chris Paul had 19 points and 14 assists and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns won their eighth straight game, beating the Philadelphia 76ers.
Phoenix is 61-14, a victory shy of trying the franchise season victory record. The 76ers had their three-game winning streak snapped despite another big game from Joel Embiid, who had 37 points and 15 rebounds.
Hornets 119, Nets 110
NEW YORK — LaMelo Ball had 33 points, nine assists and seven rebounds and Charlotte beat Brooklyn to spoil Kyrie Irving’s first home game of the season and tie the Nets for eighth place in the Eastern Conference.
Irving finished with 16 points and tied his season high with 11 assists but shot 6 for 22 from the field. He hadn’t been able to play at home this season until Mayor Eric Adams last week exempted athletes and performers from the New York City’s coronavirus vaccine mandate.
Wizards 123, Warriors 115
WASHINGTON — Corey Kispert scored 16 of his career-high 25 points in the first half and Washington beat struggling.
Golden State was without Stephen Curry (left foot sprain) for a fifth straight contest, and Andre Iguodala (low back injury) also was out.
Celtics 134, Timberwolves 112
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, Jaylen Brown had 31 points and 10 rebounds and Boston beat Minnesota for its sixth straight victory.
The Celtics won for the 24th time in their last 28 games.
Anthony Edwards scored 24 for Minnesota. Karl-Anthony Towns added 19.
Mavericks 114, Jazz 100
DALLAS — Luka Doncic scored 32 points and Dallas beat Utah for the inside track to home-court advantage in what could be a first-round playoff matchup.
The Mavericks moved a game ahead of the Jazz for the fourth seed in the Western Conference and earned a split of the season series, with the home team winning all four games.
Rudy Gay scored 18 points for the Jazz.
Knicks 104, Pistons 102
DETROIT — Alec Burks hit a 3-pointer for New York’s final points and finished off Detroit with a last-second steal.
Trailing by two, the Pistons called a timeout to set up a final play with 6.6 seconds left. Killian Hayes inbounded the ball to Cade Cunningham, but Burks stripped the ball as he tried to drive.
R.J. Barrett led New York with 21 points, Julian Randle had 20 and Burks and Immanuel Quickly had 18 each. Marvin Bagley III led Detroit with 27 points, and Cunningham added 18
