Mavericks 130, Spurs 120
DALLAS — Luka Doncic strained his left calf in Dallas’ victory over San Antonio in what turned out to be a meaningless regular-season finale, putting the superstar’s status in question for the playoff-bound Mavericks.
Doncic wouldn’t have even been eligible for the game had the NBA not rescinded his 16th technical foul of the season two nights earlier against Portland. Without the NBA’s decision, Doncic would have served a one-game suspension.
The two-time All-Star had turned to run to the defensive end late in the third quarter when he pulled up after the first step and stopped.
Doncic, who led Dallas with 26 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, called for the medical staff while reaching for his calf after play was stopped and almost immediately went to the locker room. Coach Jason Kidd said after the game he didn’t have any update on the injury, but Doncic’s status could be in doubt with fourth-seeded Dallas set to open the playoffs next weekend against Utah.
Nets 134, Pacers 126
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving scored 35 points, Kevin Durant had 20 points, a career-high 16 assists and 10 rebounds and Brooklyn beat Indiana to locked up seventh place in East.
The Nets will host No. 8 Cleveland on Tuesday in the play-in tournament, with the winner moving into the playoffs as the No. 7 seed. The loser will have a second chance by hosting the winner of the game between the Nos. 9 and 10 seeds on Friday.
Brooklyn and Cleveland both finished 44-38, but the Nets won the season series to take the tiebreaker.
Cavaliers 133, Bucks 115
CLEVELAND — Kevin Love made eight 3-pointers and scored 32 points and Cleveland beat Milwaukee to take the No. 8 play-in spot — and a matchup against Brooklyn.
Love did all his damage in 15 minutes, matching his career high for 3s and adding 10 rebounds. Rookie Evan Mobley added 18 points and 10 rebounds.
76ers 118, Pistons 106
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid sat out after he clinched the scoring title and James Harden joined him on the bench, leaving Shake Milton and Tyrese Maxey to lead Philadelphia past Detroit.
The 76ers finished with the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and will open against Toronto. Milton scored 30 points, and Maxey and Paul Reed had 25.
Hawks 130, Rockets 114
HOUSTON — Trae Young had 28 points and 11 assists and Atlanta wrapped up the regular season with a victory over Houston that didn’t improve its postseason position.
The Hawks finished ninth in the Eastern Conference and will host 10th-seeded Charlotte on Wednesday night in the play-in tournament.
Jalen Green, the second overall pick in the draft, had a season-high 41 points for the Rockets.
Celtics 139, Grizzlies 110
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jayson Tatum scored 31 points, Jaylen Brown added 18 and Boston secured the second seed in the East, beating Memphi.
Al Horford added 13 points as the Celtics shot close to 55% against the short-handed Grizzlies.
Santi Aldama led Memphis with 20 points, and Ziaire Williams finished with 18 points.
Hornets 124, Wizards 108
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Terry Rozier had 25 points, LaMelo Ball added 24 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and Charlotte beat Washington
The Hornets finished 43-39 — 10 more wins than a year ago in an abbreviated 72-game season — and will be the 10th seed in the East for the second straight year.
Magic 125, Heat 111
ORLANDO, Fla. — Mo Bamba and R.J. Hampton each scored 21 points and Orlando beat Miami.
Victor Oladipo had 40 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Heat. They wrapped up the top seed in the Eastern Conference on Thursday night and rested several players.
Oladipo, playing in only his eighth game of the season after recovering from surgery on his right quad 11 months ago, scored 25 points in the first half.
Knicks 105, Raptors 94
NEW YORK — Obi Toppin scored a career-high 42 points, Immanuel Quickley had 34 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds and New York beat Toronto to finish a disappointing season.
The Knicks finished 37-45 after making the playoffs last season, but second-year players Toppin and Quickley ended on high notes. Quickley had career highs in points and assists and equaled his best night on the boards.
Bulls 124, Timberwolves 120
MINNEAPOLIS — Patrick Williams scored a career-high 35 points and Ayo Dosunmu had 26 points in a season-high 45 minutes and Chicago beat Minnesota with both teams resting regulars before the postseason.
Troy Brown Jr. added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulls, who played without four starters and stopped a four-game losing streak. The Bulls already had the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference bracket secured. They’ll face No. 3 seed Milwaukee in the first round.
Warriors 128, Pelicans 107
NEW ORLEANS — Klay Thompson made seven 3-pointers and scored 41 points and Golden State beat New Orleans to take the third seed in the Western Conference playoff.
Jordan Poole scored 22 for the Warriors, who opened up a 22-point lead in the second quarter and held on to close out the regular season on a five-game winning streak.
Kings 116, Suns 109
PHOENIX — Justin Holiday, Damian Jones and Donte DiVincenzo each scored 19 points and Sacramento beat Phoenix.
At 64-18, Phoenix finished with the best mark in franchise history and had eight more victories than other team in the NBA. Sacramento was 30-52 for it’s 16th straight losing season.
Jazz 111, Trail Blazers 80
PORTLAND, Ore. — Juancho Hernangomez had a season-high 22 points and Utah beat Portland to take the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
The Jazz will face fourth-seeded Dallas in the opening round of the playoffs.
Rudy Gobert added 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Jazz, while top scorer Donovan Mitchell sat out of the game with a non-COVID-19 illness.
