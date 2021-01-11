Jazz 96, Pistons 86
DETROIT — Donovan Mitchell scored 13 of his 28 points in a decisive first quarter, and Utah held on for a victory over Detroit.
The Pistons were coming off an overtime win over Phoenix on Friday night in which they rallied from a 23-point deficit, but they couldn’t climb out of another big hole. Utah scored the game’s first nine points and never trailed. The Jazz went on a 17-0 run later in the first, pushing their lead to 20 before the quarter was over.
Thunder 129, Nets 116
NEW YORK — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a win over the Brooklyn Nets.
Gilgeous-Alexander was one of six players to finish in double-figure scoring for the Thunder, who won their third straight and beat Brooklyn for the fifth consecutive time.
Hamidou Diallo finished with 25 points, Al Horford had 22, George Hill added 14, and Lugentz Dort and Isaiah Roby had 13 each.
Nuggets 114, Knicks 89
NEW YORK — Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in another short night, and the Denver Nuggets reached .500 for the first time this season with a victory over the New York Knicks.
The Nuggets opened 1-4 after reaching the Western Conference finals last season but have now answered with four wins in five games.
They jumped on the Knicks much earlier Sunday and it was never a game after halftime.
Gary Harris added 14 points for the Nuggets, who got only nine from star guard Jamal Murray.
Heat at Celtics, ppd.
COVID-19 exposure forced the postponement of Miami’s game at Boston on Sunday, a day where no fewer than 15 players around the league were officially declared unable to play for virus-related reasons.
The Celtics had seven of those players and Miami had another. But after Heat guard Avery Bradley was ruled out for Sunday — his test result was not announced, just his status — the rest of the Miami players needed their contact-tracing data analyzed to determine if they had been potentially exposed.
Timberwolves 96, Spurs 88
MINNEAPOLIS — D’Angelo Russell had 27 points, five rebounds and five assists as Minnesota snapped a seven-game losing streak with a win over the San Antonio Spurs.
Russell scored eight of his points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer to tie the score with 7:02 left and two free throws to ice it with 31.5 seconds remaining. Russell and Malik Beasley, who added 24 points, helped the Wolves get their first win since Dec. 26.
Minnesota was playing without star big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who returned to action Saturday after missing six games with a partial dislocation of his left wrist. Sunday’s absence was part of the plan to ease Towns back in and not a result of any reaggravation of his injury.
Warriors 106, Raptors 105
SAN FRANCISCO — Damion Lee converted the tying and go-ahead free throws with 3.3 seconds left and Golden State withstood a rough fourth quarter to hold off Toronto despite uncharacteristic struggles by Stephen Curry.
Pascal Siakam missed a jumper as the buzzer sounded but finished with 25 points, and Fred VanVleet scored 21 for Toronto in a rematch of the 2019 NBA Finals won in six games by the Raptors.
Andrew Wiggins had 17 points and matched his career high with four blocked shots as Golden State nearly squandered away a game it led by 17.
Curry shot 2 of 16 and missed nine of his 10 3s for 11 points after scoring 143 over his previous four games, including a career-high 62 one week earlier against Portland.
