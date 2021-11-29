Celtics 109, Raptors 97
TORONTO — Marcus Smart scored 21 points, Al Horford had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Boston beat Toronto to snap a two-game losing streak.
Josh Richardson scored 18 of Boston’s 32 bench points. Jaylen Brown added 16 points, and Grant Williams had 15 to help the Celtics improve to 11-10.
Fred VanVleet led Toronto with 27 points. The Raptors lost for the sixth time in eight games to fall to 9-12.
Bucks 118, Pacers 100
INDIANAPOLIS — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 13 rebounds and Milwaukee beat Indiana for its seventh straight victory.
Jrue Holiday scored 11 of his 23 points in the third quarter. Bobby Portis added 15 points, and Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton each had 14,
Caris LeVert led the Pacers with a season-high 23 points.
Grizzlies 128, Kings101
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dillon Brooks scored 21 points, Desmond Bane added 18 and Memphis took advantage of Sacramento’s poor shooting.
Memphis was playing its first game without scoring leader Ja Morant. He sprained his left knee Friday night in a loss to Atlanta.
Buddy Hield led the Kings with 14 points, but was 5 of 17 from the field.
