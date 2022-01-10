Warriors 96, Cavaliers 82
SAN FRANCISCO — Klay Thompson scored 17 points in his return from two devastating injuries that sidelined him more than 2½ years, helping the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Thompson was 7 of 18 from the field and 3 of 8 from 3-point range. He added three rebounds, an assist and a steal in 20 minutes, walking off the court to a thunderous ovation followed by chants of “Klay! Klay!” from the Chase Center crowd.
The five-time All-Star finally made his much-anticipated return, after missing 941 days, and reached two career milestones — 12,000 points and 1,800 3-pointers.
Stephen Curry had 29 points, five rebounds and five assists, and Jordan Poole added 14 points for Golden State. The Warriors snapped a two-game losing streak to tie Phoenix for the NBA lead at 30-9.
Lamar Stevens had 17 points and four rebounds for Cleveland.
Mavericks 113, Bulls 99
DALLAS — Luka Doncic had 22 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists for his third triple-double of the season and Dallas beat Chicago, running its season-best winning streak to six and ending the Bulls’ at nine.
Doncic, back in the lineup after missing the previous game with a right ankle sprain, had his first triple-double since Nov. 29. The Mavericks’ streak is their longest since also winning six straight in March-April 2016.
Dallas’ Kristaps Porzingis missed his fifth straight game and coach Jason Kidd his second straight while in the NBA’s health and safety protocol. The Mavericks were led by assistant coach Sean Sweeney. Josh Green and Maxi Kleber had season highs with 18 points each for Dallas.
DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine scored 20 points each for Chicago.
Nets 121, Spurs 119, OT
NEW YORK — Rookie Cam Thomas made a runner in the lane with 1.4 seconds left in overtime and Brooklyn beat San Antonio to snap a five-game home losing streak.
Kevin Durant scored 28 points for the Nets and James Harden had 26 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds. But both struggled after the Nets had a 10-point lead with four minutes to play in regulation, forcing the extra period.
Timberwolves 141, Rockets 123
HOUSTON — Karl-Anthony Towns scored a season-high 40 points, D’Angelo Russell added 22 points and 10 assists and Minnesota beat Houston for its fourth straight victory.
Towns scored 22 points in the first half as Minnesota built a 75-54 lead. He finished 15 of 25 from the floor and added nine rebounds and seven assists. Jarred Vanderbilt had career-highs of 21 points and 19 rebounds.
Christian Wood had 22 points and eight rebounds for Houston.
Raptors 105, Pelicans 101
TORONTO — Pascal Siakam had 29 points and 10 rebounds, Fred VanVleet scored 32 points and Toronto beat New Orleans for its season-high sixth straight victory.
VanVleet, who recorded his first career triple-double in Friday night against Utah, has scored 30 or more points six times in his past eight games.
Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 17 rebounds for New Orleans.
Nuggets 99, Thunder 95
OKLAHOMA CITY — Nikola Jokic had 22 points and 18 rebounds to help Denver beat Oklahoma.
Austin Rivers scored a season-high 22 points and Jeff Green added 16 points. The Nuggets avenged a 108-94 loss to the Thunder on Dec. 22 in Oklahoma City.
Lu Dort scored 14 points for the Thunder. They have lost four straight.
Wizards 102, Magic 100
ORLANDO, Fla. — Kyle Kuzma had 27 points and a career-best 22 rebounds, Bradley Beal scored 20 points and Washington rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Orlando.
Washington snapped a two-game skid and beat Orlando for a second time this season.
Terrence Ross scored 32 points for NBA-worst Orlando.
Trail Blazers 103, Kings 88
PORTLAND, Ore. — Anfernee Simons scored 31 points and Portland beat Sacramento.
Jusuf Nurkic had 14 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists to help the Trail Blazers snap a two-game losing streak.
Tyrese Haliburton scored 17 points for the Kings.
