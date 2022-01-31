Suns 115, Spurs 110
PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 28 points, Mikal Bridges added a season-high 26 and the Phoenix Suns overcame a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win their 10th straight game, beating the San Antonio Spurs.
The NBA-leading Suns became the first team in the league with 40 wins — against only nine losses.
Booker hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the fourth to turn a two-point deficit into a 112-108 lead with 1:18 left.
Nuggets 136, Bucks 100
MILWAUKEE — Nikola Jokic had 18 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds to help Denver rout Milwaukee.
The reigning NBA MVP just missed his 13th triple-double of the season. He matched his season high for assists.
Aaron Gordon scored 24 points, Monte Morris had 18 and Will Barton 15 for the Nuggets. They improved to 4-0 on a six-game trip and matched their longest winning streak of the season. Denver has won six of the last seven and 13 of the last 19 road games against Milwaukee.
Timberwolves 126, Jazz 106
MINNEAPOLIS —Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, Jaden McDaniels scored a season-high 22 points off the bench and Minnesota routed short-handed Utah.
Towns scored 16 straight points as the Wolves pushed a four-point halftime lead to 17 entering the fourth quarter.
Bulls 130, Trail Blazers 116
CHICAGO — Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 23 points and 10 assists and Chicago overcame a slow to start to beat Portland.
Zach LaVine had 20 points, and Ayo Dosunmu finished with 11 assists. Chicago has won three of four to improve to 31-18.
Pistons 115, Cavaliers 105
DETROIT — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points, Cade Cunningham had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and the Detroit Pistons overcame a terrible start to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers.
After Cleveland raced to a 15-0 lead, Detroit cut it to 55-49 at halftime, and finally took its first lead in the fourth quarter. Cunningham finished with the triple-double after failing to score in the first half.
Magic 110, Mavericks 108
ORLANDO, Fla. — Franz Wagner scored 18 points, including the tiebreaking layup with 54 seconds remaining, and Orlando Magic overcame Luka Doncic’s seventh triple-double of the season to beat Dallas.
Chuma Okeke scored 19 points and helped NBA-worst Orlando win consecutive games for the second time this season.
Doncic had 34 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his 43rd career triple-double.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.