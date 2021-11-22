Suns 126, Nuggets 97
PHOENIX — Cam Johnson scored a career-high 22 points, Deandre Ayton added 21 and fast-starting Phoenix beat Denver for its 12th straight victory.
The Suns scored 48 points in the first quarter for a 20-point lead, shooting 17 of 22 (77.3%) from the field, including 7 of 8 from 3-point range.
Johnson, Devin Booker and Jae Crowder all hit two 3-pointers during the early run. The Suns haven’t lost since Oct. 27 against Sacramento when Harrison Barnes made a 3-pointer at the buzzer. It’s the longest winning streak for the franchise since they won 17 straight during the 2006-07 season.
Denver star forward Nikola Jokic missed his second straight game with a sprained right wrist. The Nuggets have lost four straight to fall to 9-8.
Warriors 119, Raptors 104
SAN FRANCISCO — Jordan Poole had his second straight 30-point performance with 33, Andrew Wiggins added 32 points and seven rebounds and NBA-leading Golden State beat Toronto to improve to 15-2.
Poole shot 10 for 13 and made eight 3-pointers. Stephen Curry had 12 points and eight assists after sitting out at Detroit on Friday night to rest his sore hip.
Pascal Siakam scored 21 points for Toronto.
Bulls 109, Knicks 103
CHICAGO — DeMar DeRozan scored 31 points, Zach LaVine added 21 and Chicago rallied in the fourth quarter to beat New York.
Coby White scored 10 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter to help Chicago win its second straight and fourth in five games.
Julius Randle had 34 points on 13-for-18 shooting for New York.
