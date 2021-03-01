Heat 109, Hawks 99
MIAMI — The Miami Heat are back at .500, not even a couple weeks removed from being near the very bottom of the Eastern Conference.
Kendrick Nunn scored 24 points, Bam Adebayo had 16 points and 13 rebounds, and the Heat extended the NBA’s longest current winning streak to six games by beating the Atlanta Hawks.
Previous Achiuwa had 14 points in 12 reserve minutes for Miami, which used a 10-0 run late in the fourth to pull away. Tyler Herro had 12 of his 14 points for Miami in the fourth quarter and Goran Dragic scored 13 for the Heat.
Celtics 111, Wizards 110
BOSTON — Jayson Tatum made two twisting, driving baskets in the final 15 seconds and finished with 31 points, leading the Boston Celtics to a comeback victory over the Washington Wizards despite 46 points by Bradley Beal.
Kemba Walker scored 21 points for the Celtics, and Daniel Theis had 20 points and nine rebounds. Boston, which beat Indiana on Friday, has won consecutive games for the first time since late January.
Russell Westbrook had 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Wizards, who had won seven of eight. Davis Bertans added 20 points.
The Wizards led 110-105 after Beal’s driving basket with 47 seconds left before the Celtics sliced it to one on Tatum’s acrobatic shot in the lane with 15 seconds left.
Grizzlies 133, Rockets 84
HOUSTON — Justise Winslow scored 20 points and Memphis pounded Houston for the Rockets’ 11th straight loss.
In just his fourth game back after missing more than a year because of a hip injury, Winslow — playing in his hometown — had his best scoring night since October 2019.
Houston has its longest losing streak since a 15-game skid in November and December 2001. The 84 points are the Rockets’ lowest total since Nov. 8, 2018, in a loss to Oklahoma City.
Houston was 4 of 45 3s on 3-pointers. John Wall and Jae’Sean Tate each had 14 points for the Rockets.
Knicks 109, Pistons 90
DETROIT — Julius Randle scored 17 of his 25 points in the second half and New York beat Detroit to move above .500.
At 18-17, the Knicks have the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference and have won seven of their last nine games. The Knicks were last above .500 this far into the season since they were 54-28 at the end of 2012-13, according to SportRadar.
Derrick Rose scored 14 points, less than a month after he was traded from the Pistons to the Knicks.
Jerami Grant scored 21 points for the Pistons.
Suns 118, Timberwolves 99
MINNEAPOLIS — Devin Booker scored 21 of his season-high 43 points in the third quarter to carry Phoenix past Minnesota for its 14th win in last 17 games.
Booker hit 15 of 26 shots from the floor, repeatedly blowing by his defenders for smooth pullup jumpers and traffic-beating, twisting layups for the 13th 40-point game of his six-year career.
The two-time All-Star Game pick — each as an injury replacement — went 12 for 13 from the free-throw line to help the surging Suns improve to 22-11.
DeAndre Ayton added 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Chris Paul had 11 points and 15 assists for the Suns, who outscored the Timberwolves 42-25 over the final 14 minutes.
Anthony Edwards scored 24 points for the NBA-worst Timberwolves. They have lost eight straight to fall to 7-27.
Hornets 127, Kings 126
SACRAMENTO — PJ Washington scored a career-high 42 points, Malik Monk converted a three-point play with 1.4 seconds remaining and Charlotte stunned Sacramento with a late rally.
Monk finished with 21 points to help Charlotte come back despite playing without leading scorer Gordon Hayward, who sat out with a hand injury.
LaMelo Ball added 24 points and a career-best 12 assists for the Hornets, who trailed the entire fourth quarter before Monk’s game-winning play.
The Kings missed five free throws over the final 69 seconds and lost for the 10th time in 11 games.
Bucks 105, Clippers 100
Lakers 117, Warriors 91
Bulls at Raptors, ppd, virus
