Wizards 149, Nets 146
WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook hit 3-pointers in a wild 3.8-second sequence in the final seconds to help the Washington Wizards stun Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.
Westbrook had 41 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and NBA scoring leader Beal had 37 points. In the fourth quarter, Beal had 22 points and Westbrook had 15. Durant, second in the NBA in scoring, also had 37 points.
Nuggets 128, Jazz 117
DENVER — Nikola Jokic matched his career high with 47 points and fast-starting Denver ended Utah’s winning streak at 11.
Jokic was 17 for 26 from the field, hit all four of his 3-point attempts, made 9 of 10 free throws and had 12 rebounds and five assists. He scored 33 points in the first half.
76ers 119, Pacers 110
INDIANAPOLIS — Tobias Harris scored 27 points and Furkan Korkmaz added 17, including the go-ahead baskets in the fourth quarter, to help Philadelphia complete a frantic rally against Indiana.
The 76ers trailed by 16 early in the fourth but closed on a 31-6 run for their sixth win in seven games — this time without All-Star center Joel Embiid, who sat out with a sore back.
RAPTORS 115, MAGIC 102
TAMPA, Fla. — Pascal Siakam had 30 points and 10 rebounds in Toronto’s victory over Orlando.
Kyle Lowry had 12 points and 14 assists, and Aaron Baynes added eight points and 16 rebounds to help the Raptors snapa three-game losing streak.
Timberwolves 109, Cavaliers 104
MINNEAPOLIS — Malik Beasley scored 23 points and rookie Anthony Edwards had 23 in his second straight start in Minnesota’s victory over Cleveland.
Minnesota snapped a three-game losing streak and won for just the third time in 17 games.
Andre Drummond had 25 points and 22 rebounds — his third 20-20 game of the year — for Cleveland.
