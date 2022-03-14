Clippers 106, Pistons 102
DETROIT — Marcus Morris scored 31 points and Luke Kennard had 16 against their former team, helping the Clippers overcome an 18-point deficit to beat Detroit.
Reggie Jackson, another former Piston, had with 15 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.
Jeremi Grant scored 21 points for Detroit. Cade Cunningham had 19 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.
Suns 140, Lakers 111
NEW YORK — Devin Booker scored 30 points, Deandre Ayton had 23 points and 16 rebounds and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns routed the Lakers.
LeBron James led the Lakers, who have lost 10 straight road games, with 31 points, seven rebounds and six assists. He did not play in the fourth quarter.
James reached a milestone with his 10,000th career assist in the second quarter on Carmelo Anthony’s 3-pointer. James in the only player in NBA history with at least 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 10,000 assists.
Nets 110, Knicks 107
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant scored a season-high 53 points, making the tiebreaking 3-pointer in a sensational show for a crowd that included Kyrie Irving, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the New York Knicks.
Durant’s 3-pointer snapped a 103-all tie with 56 seconds remaining. He added four more free throws to keep the Nets ahead, finishing one point shy of his career high.
Mavericks 95, Celtics 92
BOSTON — Luka Doncic returned from a hamstring scare to hit a tying 3-pointer with a 1:21 left, Spencer Dinwiddie made the winner with nine seconds to play and Dallas beat Boston to spoil Kevin Garnett’s special day.
Doncic, who left in the first half rubbing his left leg, finished with 26 points and eight rebounds.
Pelicans 130, Rockets 105
NEW ORLEANS — Jonas Valanciunas had 32 points and 10 rebounds and New Orleans beat Houston to snap a four-game skid.
Jaxson Hayes added for 21 points for New Orleans.
76ers 116, Magic 114, OT
ORLANDO, Fla. — Joel Embiid had 35 points and 16 rebounds and Philadelphia kept rallying, finally beating Orlando in overtime.
Down by 17 points in the first half and trailing by 10 in the fourth quarter, the Sixers were behind 113-109 with 1:25 left in OT.
Hawks 131, Pacers 128
ATLANTA — Trae Young scored 33 of his 47 points in the first half and Atlanta beat Indiana Pacers.
Danilo Gallinari and De’Andre Hunter had 15 points apiece for Atlanta, 10th in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks shot 54.8%.
Grizzlies 125, Thunder 118
OKLAHOMA CITY — Desmond Bane scored 21 points and Memphis fended off a late push by Oklahoma City.
Jaren Jackson Jr. added 18 points and Ja Morant had 17 for the Grizzlies.
