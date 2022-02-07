Nuggets 124, Nets 104
DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his NBA-leading 14th triple-double of the season and Denver handed short-handed Brooklyn its eighth straight loss.
Will Barton had 21 points and Aaron Gordon had 17 points and nine rebounds in his return from a two-game absence to help Denver end a three-game skid.
Timberwolves 118, Pistons 105
MINNEAPOLIS — Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 12 rebounds and Minnesota beat Detroit for its fourth straight victory.
D’Angelo Russell returned with 22 points and eight assists after missing four games because of a left shin contusion. Michael Beasley had 20 points off the bench.
76ers 119, Bulls 108
CHICAGO — Joel Embiid dominated with 40 points and 10 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers overcame DeMar DeRozan’s season-high, 45-point game for Chicago to beat the Bulls.
Mavericks 103, Hawks 94
DALLAS — Luka Doncic had a triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, Jalen Brunson scored 22 points despite both of them being in foul trouble and Dallas beat Atlanta.
Celtics 116, Magic 83
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jaylen Brown scored 26 points and Boston beat NBA-worst Orlando for its season-best fifth straight win.
Boston limited Orlando to 35.8% shooting from the floor and 5 of 25 from 3-point range. Dennis Schroder scored 23 points and hit four 3-pointers off Boston’s bench.
Cavaliers 98, Pacers 85
CLEVELAND — Cedi Osman scored 22 points, and Kevin Love had 19 and Cleveland rallied from 20 down to beat Indiana, shortly after agreeing to acquire shooting guard Caris LeVert from the Pacers.
Jarrett Allen had 15 points and 17 rebounds, and Rajon Rondo added 15 points and a season-high 12 assists off the bench for Cleveland, which is one game behind East-leading Miami.
Pelicans 120, Rockets 107
HOUSTON — Brandon Ingram scored 33 points and tied a career high with 12 assists in New Orleans’s victory over Houston.
New Orleans has won three in a row, and Houston has lost six of seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.