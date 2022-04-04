76ers 112, Cavaliers 108
CLEVELAND — Joel Embiid had 44 points and 17 rebounds, James Harden recorded his second triple-double with Philadelphia and the 76ers locked up a playoff spot with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Embiid, who was questionable coming into the game with a sore ankle, made 17 of 20 free throws, added five blocks and three assists in 38 minutes of another MVP resume builder. Embiid also made three 3-pointers.
Thunder 117, Suns 96
OKLAHOMA CITY — Backup center Olivier Sarr scored a career-high 24 points and Aleksej Pokuveski recorded his first career triple-double to lead Oklahoma City over NBA-leading Phoenix.
Sarr came off the bench to shoot 9 of 12 from the field, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range.
Mavericks 118, Bucks 112
MILWAUKEE — Luka Doncic scored 32 points and matched a season high with 15 assists to help Dallas defeat Milwaukee.
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Milwaukee was essentially at full strength Sunday after resting all of its usual starters in a 153-119 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.
Celtics 144, Wizards 102
BOSTON — Jaylen Brown scored 32 points, Jayson Tatum had 22 and Boston cruised past Washington in the Celtics’ regular-season home finale.
Jockeying for one of the top seeds in the Eastern Conference, Boston posted its 13th win in 16 games with three games left in the regular season.
Pistons 121, Pacers 117
INDIANAPOLIS — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and Fred Jackson had 19 to lead sharpshooting Detroit past Indiana.
Bey hit 11 of 18 shots, including shooting 7 of 9 on 3-pointers, in 23 minutes. The Pistons, who have won three games in a row, sank 21 of 41 3-pointers and set a team record for 3s in a half with 13 in the opening two quarters.
Knicks 118, Magic 88
ORLANDO, Fla. — RJ Barrett scored 27 points, Obi Toppin matched his career high with 20 and New York routed Orlando.
Toppin and Alec Burks scored 12 points each in a 37-point third quarter for the Knicks, who made 12 of their first 13 shots in the period. Burks finished with 19 points and seven rebounds, and Immanuel Quickley had his first triple-double (20 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) in 34 minutes off the bench.
Timberwolves 139, Rockets 132
HOUSTON — Anthony Edwards scored 33 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 28 and Minnesota built a huge lead and held to beat Houston.
It’s the second straight victory for Minnesota, which is in seventh place in the Western Conference with three games remaining.
Heat 114, Raptors 109
TORONTO — Kyle Lowry had 16 points and 10 assists against his former team, Max Strus scored all of his 23 points in the second half, and Miami topped Toronto.
Victor Oladipo scored 21 points, Tyler Herro had 18 and Bam Adebayo 16 as the Heat won their fourth straight and remained two games ahead of Boston atop the Eastern Conference standings.
Spurs 113, Trail Blazers 92
SAN ANTONIO — Keldon Johnson scored 28 points and San Antonio defeated short-handed Portland.
Coupled with the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to Denver, San Antonio’s magic number for clinching 10th place in the Western Conference is two games. The Spurs (33-45) also hold the tiebreaker over the Lakers (31-47) with a better conference record.
Warriors 109, Kings 90
SACRAMENTO — Andrew Wiggins scored 25 points, Jordan Poole added 22 and Golden State held off Sacramento.
Nemanja Bjelica had season highs of 19 points and 12 rebounds to go with his six assists in the Warriors’ second straight win — something they hadn’t done since early March.
Harrison Barnes had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Kings, who were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss. Sacramento lost all four games against Golden State this season.
