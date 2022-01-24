Warriors 94, Jazz 92
SAN FRANCISCO — Jordan Poole scored 20 points to lead a balanced Golden State scoring attack, and the Warriors held off a late Utah rally to beat the Jazz 94-92 on Sunday night.
Royce O’Neale rebounded Bojan Bogdanovic’s missed 3-pointer with a hand in his face and O’Neale couldn’t convert a tip-in as the final buzzer sounded.
Stephen Curry added 13 points, but struggled again with his 3-point stroke a month after becoming the all-time NBA 3s leader, going 1 for 13 from deep and 5 of 20 overall.
76ers 115, Spurs 109
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Joel Embiid had 38 points and 12 rebounds, and Philadelphia held off a late rally to beat San Antonio.
Tobias Harris added 18 points and 11 rebounds and Furkan Korkmaz had 17 points for Philadelphia. The 76ers have won seven straight over the Spurs.
Jakob Poeltl had 25 points and 10 rebounds and Dejounte Murray added 19 points and 12 assists for San Antonio.
Magic 114, Bulls 95
ORLANDO, Fla. — Moritz Wagner scored 23 points, younger brother Franz Wagner added 18, and Orlando defeated a short-handed Chicago team.
DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 41 points for Chicago, while Coby White had 22 points. Nikola Vucevic hit two of Chicago’s five 3-pointers and scored 13 points to go with his 13 rebounds before fouling out.
Hawks 113, Hornets 91
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Trae Young scored 30 points and tied a season-high with eight 3-pointers, and a streaky Atlanta team defeated a cold-shooting Charlotte team for its fourth straight win.
De’Andre Hunter chipped in with 20 points for the Hawks, who led by 27 in the fourth quarter.
Trail Blazers 114, Raptors 105
TORONTO — CJ McCollum had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Jusuf Nurkic had 11 points and 11 rebounds for his fifth straight double-double, and Portland beat Toronto.
Anfernee Simons and Nassir Little each had 19 points and Ben McLemore had 17 for the Blazers, who never trailed.
Pascal Siakam scored 28 points and Fred VanVleet had 19 for Toronto, which fell behind by 34 points in the first half before cutting the gap to four, 105-101, on a 3 from VanVleet with 1:24 remaining.
But Simons answered VanVleet’s late 3 with two of his own, putting Portland up 111-101 with 40 seconds left.
Celtics 116, Wizards 87
WASHINGTON — Jayson Tatum scored 51 points — 48 of them in the first three quarters — and Boston breezed to a big win over Washington.
Tatum made nine 3-pointers and shot 18 of 28 from the field. He had 31 points by halftime and reached 50 on a drive to the basket with about 4:30 remaining in the game. He added a technical-foul free throw with 3:55 to play and then checked out of the game while the crowd in Washington, which included plenty of green-clad Boston fans, gave him a standing ovation.
Mavericks 104, Grizzlies 91
DALLAS — Luka Doncic had 37 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists and Kristaps Porzingis had 15 points, eight rebounds and a season-best six blocks as Dallas beat Memphis.
The Mavericks never trailed and led by as many as 22 points in winning for the 11th time in their last 13 games. They took the season series 3-1 and pulled within four games of the Southwest Division-leading Grizzlies.
Timberwolves 136, Nets 125
MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 23 points and 10 assists, and Minnesota defeated Brooklyn.
Karl-Anthony Towns overcame a poor shooting night, scoring 15 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter as the Wolves put the game away. Jaylen Nowell added 16 points, Taurean Prince 15 and Jaden McDaniels 14 for Minnesota.
Nuggets 117, Pistons 111
DENVER — Nikola Jokic scored 34 points, including four free throws in the closing seconds, and Denver held on to beat Detroit.
Jokic also had nine rebounds and eight assists, just missing a fifth straight triple double. Will Barton had 14 points and Aaron Gordon added 13 points for the Nuggets, who went 4-2 on a six-game homestand.
Isaiah Stewart, Cade Cunningham, Cory Joseph and Trey Lyles each scored 18 points for the Pistons, who have lost four of five.
