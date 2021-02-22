Pelicans 120, Celtics 115
NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 33.3 seconds left in overtime and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Boston Celtics after rallying from 24 points down in the third quarter.
Ingram finished with 33 points. Zion Williamson scored 24 of his 28 points after halftime and had 10 rebounds, four assists and a block for the Pelicans, and Josh Hart had 17 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and a steal.
Knicks 103, Timberwolves 99
NEW YORK — Julius Randle had 25 points and 14 rebounds, helping New York recover after blowing a 21-point lead and beat Minnesota, giving Tom Thibodeau a win over the team he last coached.
Randle made the go-ahead free throw with 32 seconds left and the Knicks held on in a game that seemed fully in their control when they lead 86-65 late in the third quarter.
But Karl-Anthony Towns had a big fourth, finishing with 27 points and 15 rebounds.
Magic 105, Pistons 96
ORLANDO, Fla. — Nikola Vucevic had 37 points and 11 rebounds, Evan Fournier added a season-high 29 points and Orlando beat Detroit.
The Magic have won three in a row, their longest streak since opening the season 4-0. The teams will play again in Orlando on Tuesday night.
Hawks 123, Nuggets 115
ATLANTA — Trae Young had 35 points and 15 assists, Clint Capela added 22 points and 10 rebounds and Atlanta beat Denver.
The Hawks had lost five of six and eight of 10. The Nuggets have lost six of seven on the road.
Raptors 110, 76ers 103
TAMPA, Fla. — Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet each had 23 points and Toronto beat Philadelphia for its fourth straight victory.
Chris Boucher scored 11 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter for Toronto, hitting three 3-pointers as the Raptors opened the period on a 15-8 surge to take the lead for good.
Thunder 117, Cavaliers 101
CLEVELAND — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points and nine assists and Oklahoma City handed Cleveland its 10th consecutive loss.
Al Horford had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Hamidou Diallo scored 15 points to help the Thunder snap a five-game road losing streak and three-game overall skid.
Collin Sexton scored 27 points for Cleveland.
Bucks 128, Kings 114
MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points and Khris Middleton scored 32 to lead Milwaukee past skidding Sacramento.
The Bucks won their second straight after ending a five-game losing streak with a victory over Oklahoma City on Friday night. Antetokounmpo added 18 rebounds, one off his season high, to help the Bucks send the Kings to their seventh consecutive loss. Milwaukee has won nine in a row against Sacramento.
Tyrese Haliburton led the Kings with 23 points.
